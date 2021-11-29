Officials at the Port of Oakland on Monday announced a decline in total cargo volume for the month of October compared to 2020.
Total cargo volume declined 20 percent in the last month. Import volume dropped by 14% and export volume dropped by 27% compared to October 2020 totals, port officials said.
The decline in cargo volume is attributed to a dip in vessel traffic.
Port officials said 43% fewer ships stopped this year at the Oakland port compared to numbers from October 2020. Carriers diverted ships directly to Asia after delays in Southern Californian ports and bypassed Oakland.
The Port of Oakland is not experiencing the same supply congestion as at other U.S. ports, officials said, adding that shipping lines have begun restoring suspended Oakland vessel services so cargo volume is expected to increase in the future.
In October, 61 ships called in at the Oakland port, compared to 54 in September. An even larger number of vessel arrivals is expected for November.
Producers who ship out of the port have faced barriers with decreased vessel space before but officials say an increased amount of vessel arrivals is expected for November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.