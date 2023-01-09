PALO ALTO — A man grabbed a woman’s purse from the passenger seat as the woman sat in her parked car, wrested the purse from her grasp and fled in a getaway car in Palo Alto Friday night, police said.
The woman was in her car in the 1000 block of Tanland Drive around 7:36 p.m. with her purse on the passenger seat when the man opened the passenger door and seized the purse, according to police.
The woman, who is in her seventies, held on to her purse, struggling with the thief. He finally managed to get the purse out of her hands and jumped into the passenger seat of a waiting car that sped off eastbound on Amarillo Avenue, police said.
A witness said the car turned eastbound to head toward West Bayshore Road, according to police.
The woman said her hands hurt, but declined medical treatment, police said. She described the suspect as a man around 18 to 22 years old, wearing a black or blue hooded sweatshirt with white lettering. The woman and the witness described the suspect vehicle as a gray minivan or hatchback.
Detectives are investigating the case, and anyone with information is asked to call the department’s 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voicemail to (650) 383-8984.
