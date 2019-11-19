A man in his 40s was fatally stabbed in a fight on a BART train in Hayward early Tuesday afternoon, transit agency Police Chief Ed Alvarez said.
Speaking at a news conference at BART’s South Hayward station at 4 p.m., Alvarez said the fight and stabbing occurred on a Warm Springs-bound train as it approached the South Hayward station at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Alvarez said officers who responded to the stabbing at the South Hayward station found the victim suffering from stab wounds and a short time later he was pronounced dead.
Alvarez said officers were able to get a good description of the suspect, who’s also a man in his 40s, from witnesses and were able to arrest him on Tennyson Road about a block away from the station.
Alvarez said the victim’s death is “tragic” but said a homicide on a BART train “is a rare occurrence” and said he wants to assure passengers that “BART is safe.”
He said, “This was not a random event.”
However, Alvarez said he doesn’t yet know if the victim and suspect knew each other or why the fight started.
