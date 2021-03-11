An application will not be filed to make U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ childhood home in Berkeley a historic landmark, the man working on the application said Wednesday.
Steven Finacom, a member of Berkeley’s Landmarks Preservation Commission, heard from the property owners Tuesday who are concerned greater attention to the home will disrupt the lives of neighbors.
Finacom said the property owners are part of a family that has been in Berkeley for a long time, and he thinks they place a high value on the connections they have with their neighbors.
“Berkeley does not require owner support for landmark designations, but in this case, and given the tumultuous times, I’m happy to honor the request of the owners and will not pursue submitting the landmark application,” Finacom wrote in an email.
