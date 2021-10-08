A Fire Weather Watch issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the North Bay and East Bay will take effect Sunday night.
The weather service issued the alert for the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills and valleys, where low humidity and wind gusts of more than 50 mph are forecasted to create conditions conducive to wildfires.
After initially announcing it would take effect 11 a.m. Monday, the weather service moved up the start of the Fire Weather Watch 12 hours to 11 p.m. Sunday and it is set to last until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Forecasters do not yet know exactly when the most windy weather will come through the region, but said the peak threat areas appear to be the North Bay mountains and interior portions of Alameda and Contra Costa counties and that conditions could warrant the issuance of a more serious Red Flag Warning.
