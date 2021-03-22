In a dramatic illustration of the impact of the pandemic on many students’ college plans, enrollments at California’s community colleges are down an average of 11% to 12% systemwide, far higher than the preliminary estimates of 5% to 7% after schools opened last fall.
According to a memo sent to the board of governors of the 116 community college system, the decline in student headcounts — referring to the total number of both part-time and full-time students — in some colleges ranged from 30% to 50%. The board will consider the issue at its meeting to be held on Monday and Tuesday next week.
Presented by vice chancellors Marty Alvarado and Lizette Navarette, the memo described the declines in stark terms, including suggesting that the existence of some of the colleges with the steepest declines could be at risk.
“These declines represent a significant challenge for the system overall, and potential future threat to individual viability barring significant local efforts to remain student centered,” the memo stated, without naming any individual colleges.
The greatest declines have been among older students, male students and first-time students. In total, the chancellor’s office is now estimating that there was a decline across the state of nearly 187,000 students compared to fall 2019. It’s the latest evidence that, among California’s higher education systems, it is the state’s 116 community colleges and the students they enroll that have suffered the most during the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.