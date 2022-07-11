Firefighters continue to battle a large fire on Monday morning at a homeless encampment in West Oakland near the Emeryville border, where plumes of heavy smoke shut down nearby freeways.
At about 10:30 a.m., crews responded to the fire at 34th and Wood streets underneath the Interstate Highway 880 overpass near the MacArthur Maze, where it connects to Interstates 80 and 580.
"It's still a very active fire," Oakland Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hunt said.
As of 11:30 a.m., heavy smoke from the fire was blocking nearby freeways and westbound I-80 to southbound I-880 was shut down and motorists were being diverted to the Bay Bridge toll plaza. The eastbound I-580 connector was also shut down, according to the California Highway Patrol.
About 65 firefighters are on the scene battling the blaze that so far has engulfed about 20 cars, multiple RVs and has ignited about 50 yards of a large, nonoperational train trestle, Hunt said.
"Right now the biggest concern is that (the trestle) may and likely will collapse based on the amount of fire on it," he said.
Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles and the sound of explosions echoed through the neighborhood.
Drivers are being told to avoid the area.
