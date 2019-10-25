SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police in San Jose are asking the public's help for information about a baby whose body was found on a conveyor belt at a recycling center.
Officer Gina Tepoorten says the body was discovered early Friday at the GreenWaste Recovery recycling center in San Jose.
Authorities didn't release the baby's sex, age or other identifying information.
Tepoorten says the center takes in recyclables from cities throughout Santa Clara County. She says the coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine how the baby died.
Authorities are asking anyone with any information about the child to contact Detective Ramon Sanchez or Sgt. Isidro Bagon with the San Jose Police Department's homicide division at 408-277-5283.
Anonymous tips may be left with the Crime Stoppers unit at 408-947-7867.
