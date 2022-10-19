Global supply chain issues are affecting the availability of plastic Clipper cards used for public transportation in the Bay Area, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission said on Tuesday.
Clipper card users are encouraged to put their card information on the mobile app instead of a physical plastic card until the shortage is resolved. Users who choose this option will get the $3 new card fee waived as well.
BART, which is the largest distributer of plastic Clipper cards, will be making a push to move people to the apps or “old style” paper tickets.
The shortage is expected to continue for several months, BART said, but customers who use fare-discounted cards such as seniors, youth, lower-income adults and people with disabilities “need not worry” about dwindling inventories, the agency said. These cards are made from different materials and are distributed directly by Clipper.
Online Clipper apps can be accessed via Google Play, Apple iPhone 8 or Apple Watch Series 3. For more information visit clippercard.com.
