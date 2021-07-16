Flash is just one massive bowl of Yippee! This 1-year-old neutered male pit bull mix is excited about everything, and we mean everything. He loves people. He loves to run. He loves toys. He loves food. He loves finding new things to love. Flash’s enthusiasm for life is definitely contagious, but his energy levels might be too much for a home with small kiddos. Flash is always beaming with joy and looking for a new adventure. Are you seeking a fun-loving canine with a zest for life? Ask for Flash ID# A897122. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Flash. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
-
jennyscript said:This is a great location for this building. It’s only 3 stories and completely appropriate for downtown. The folks quoted in this article are …
-
Wilfred Fernandez Jr said:
Hello Tahdyd,
I suspect Ray is not mistaken. Like most bigots, Mark is unaware of his own ignorance.
-
Wilfred Fernandez Jr said:My life has been blessed by rich diversity. Let me assure you that overwhelming empirical evidence proves to me that skin color, native langua…
