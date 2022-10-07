There might not be enough words to describe how cute Daisy is but let us try. Adorable, precious, darling, charming… OK, we’ll stop now, since you can clearly see for yourself that Daisy is a total cutie pie. This 11-year-old spayed female terrier is pint-sized in stature but has a big personality. Daisy may be in her golden years, but this gal still has an abundance of energy and loves to talk. Daisy would do best in an adult only home or a home with no young children. Ready to add a winsome canine golden girl to your life? Ask for Daisy ID# A918798. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Daisy. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
- Pet of the week
