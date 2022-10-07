Daisy

Daisy

There might not be enough words to describe how cute Daisy is but let us try. Adorable, precious, darling, charming… OK, we’ll stop now, since you can clearly see for yourself that Daisy is a total cutie pie. This 11-year-old spayed female terrier is pint-sized in stature but has a big personality. Daisy may be in her golden years, but this gal still has an abundance of energy and loves to talk. Daisy would do best in an adult only home or a home with no young children. Ready to add a winsome canine golden girl to your life? Ask for Daisy ID# A918798. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Daisy. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription