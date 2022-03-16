Clam chowder, seasonal fish, live music and a whole lot of craft beer. Some come to bring their dogs, others come to enjoy a brew and the view, no matter what form, the Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. is a coastside favorite for all.
The craft beer industry took huge hits during the pandemic, but Half Moon Bay seems to be making a strong comeback. At the forefront of this effort is the first operating brewery on the San Mateo coast since 1875, the Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. This Half Moon Bay original opened in 2000 as a casual family restaurant where people could soak up the sun and enjoy live music with a great view. The addition of their popular craft beer came just a few years after opening from the inspiration of home brewing. Over the years, the brewing company has weathered many storms such as 9/11, the closure of Highway 1, the Great Recession and now a pandemic.
“The locals and our staff are the ones that deserve a huge shout out for keeping us all going through the pandemic. The whole community really pulled us through,” Craig Carroll, CEO of the brewing company, said.
The brewing company has a continuously changing high-quality selection on tap, created and overseen by James Costa, the brewmaster. “Here today and gone tomorrow” may be how quickly you see one of its craft beers on tap. The art of a rotating beer series is a strength that microbreweries use and is a win-win for everyone.
One crowd favorite it keeps around is the Kolsch, as it’s easy drinking, lightly hopped ale with a slightly herbal hop finish. Carroll’s favorite is the Full Swing IPA, having aromas of tropical fruit with a bitter bite to finish. He recommends pairing it with their fish tacos and a seat on their patio.
The brewing company has also been selected by The Food Network as one of the best clam chowders outside of New England. With Salmon season around the corner, it will soon be featuring some new dishes and are planning to have the live music start back up on Saturdays and Sundays from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
“We are still only one third of where we were pre-pandemic,” Carroll said, but is “looking forward to stability and getting back to all the events that had to be pushed back at the Inn at Mavericks and Mavericks Event Center.”
Next up: Hop Dogma Brewing Co.
