Dunkin’ — the doughnut and coffee chain formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts — is coming to Redwood City. A building permit has been approved, but not yet issued for the company, which is slated to occupy 593 Woodside Road. An opening date has not yet been announced.
The location appears to be the fourth Dunkin’ location in San Mateo County. Dunkin’ is also located in South San Francisco, Half Moon Bay and San Carlos
