SAN MATEO COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT POSTS INFORMATION REGARDING CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) AND MODIFIED TRAFFIC COURT OPERATIONS. The Superior Court of California, County of San Mateo (Court) is closely monitoring the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The court is in routine communication with the San Mateo County Public Health Department, the San Mateo County Office of Emergency Services, other San Mateo County justice agencies, other California Superior Courts, and the Judicial Council of California. The court is working with these and other entities to ensure up-to-date information and to weigh the need to provide access to justice to the community while also supporting the activities of public health agencies and the health of the public.
OPTIONS TO AVOID PHYSICALLY COMING TO A COURTHOUSE. If you are currently experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 (or any flulike symptoms) and have business with the court, consider the following options that are available to you to minimize the need to come to a courthouse: Jurors who are not feeling well are encouraged to stay home and may contact Jury Services to reschedule their jury duty. Jury clerks are available by phone at (650) 599-1700, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and via email at JuryMaster@sanmateocourt.org. Look up case information or pay your traffic ticket online: https://odyportal-ext.sanmateocourt.org/Portal-External. Request a rescheduling of jury duty: Call (650) 599-1700 or visit our website: http://sanmateocourt.org/court_divisions/juror_services. File a document via e-Filing: http://sanmateocourt.org/online_services/efiling.php. Find your court date: http://sanmateocourt.org/online_services/online_case_access. Visit the Self-Help Center website at: http://sanmateocourt.org/self_help. Receive answers to Self-Help questions Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 1-3 p.m. using LiveChat. Click the LiveChat box at the bottom right corner on the Self-Help webpage. http://sanmateocourt.org/self_help. Get help completing your court forms via Self-Prep and File: http://sanmateocourt.org/ogf.
FOR THE WEEK OF MARCH 16: ALL SAN MATEO COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT TRAFFIC COURT HEARINGS ARE SUSPENDED AND WILL BE CONTINUED. For Currently Scheduled Cases: If your scheduled hearing is to show proof of obtaining your driver's license, proof of obtaining current registration or insurance, or proof of correction, appear at the court as scheduled. If your scheduled hearing is for arraignment on a citation you received, the court will mail you a new arraignment date. If you have an attorney, the court will mail the same information to your attorney. If your scheduled hearing is for a court trial on a citation you received, the court will mail you a new trial date. If you have an attorney, the court will mail the same information to your attorney. If you elected a trial by written declaration, nothing has changed for you. Until your case is resolved on a future date, your case will not go delinquent and no additional fees will be added. The DMV will not receive any request to place a hold on your license. In the alternative, you may elect to pay your citation online or by mail, which will cancel any further court hearing. New Citations Not Yet Scheduled for Court: Once the court has received your citation from the officer, you can go online to pay the fine, sign up for traffic school if eligible, or schedule a court date. There is no need to personally appear to do any of those things.
A reminder notice with a due date for taking action will be mailed to the address on the citation once the court receives it from the officer. If the address on your citation is incorrect, wait three weeks from the date you were cited and then call the court for more information. All Traffic Customers: It is recommended that you call the court if you have any questions. For public safety reasons, please avoid personal appearance, except as noted. Staff may be limited and lines may be long and undesirable during this time.
SAN MATEO COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT TRAFFIC DIVISION INFORMATION: 363-4300 www.sanmateocourt.org/court_divisions/traffic/ 1050 Mission Road, South San Francisco. For more information visit https://www.sanmateocourt.org/.
Susan E. Cohn is a member of the State Bar of California. She may be contacted at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.