Jessica Esteban and Oliver Quesada, of San Bruno, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City April 29, 2021.
Victoria Zertuche and Richard Martin, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 4, 2021.
Josephine and Romain Deciron, of Pacifica, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 4, 2021.
Brittany and Charles Bahlert, of Belmont, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 5, 2021.
Haleh Tabrizi and Pedram Mokrian, of Woodside, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 6, 2021.
Flor Amador and Daniel Navarrete Estrada, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 7, 2021.
Yee Seir Kee and Tural Aksel, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 7, 2021.
Amanda Frink and Michael Arnold, of Foster City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 7, 2021.
Marly and Carlos Arredondo, of Menlo Park, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 16, 2021.
Sandee and Eric Dacanay, of Belmont, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 14, 2021.
Alice Choi and Douglas Kong, of San Mateo, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 21, 2021.
Heather Rohn and Hubert Torres, of Woodside, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 23, 2021.
Divya Ramamurthy and Hareesh Nagarajan, of Mountain View, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 23, 2021.
