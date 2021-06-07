Jessica Esteban and Oliver Quesada, of San Bruno, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City April 29, 2021.

Victoria Zertuche and Richard Martin, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 4, 2021.

Josephine and Romain Deciron, of Pacifica, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 4, 2021.

Brittany and Charles Bahlert, of Belmont, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 5, 2021.

Haleh Tabrizi and Pedram Mokrian, of Woodside, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 6, 2021.

Flor Amador and Daniel Navarrete Estrada, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 7, 2021.

Yee Seir Kee and Tural Aksel, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 7, 2021.

Amanda Frink and Michael Arnold, of Foster City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 7, 2021.

Marly and Carlos Arredondo, of Menlo Park, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 16, 2021.

Sandee and Eric Dacanay, of Belmont, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 14, 2021.

Alice Choi and Douglas Kong, of San Mateo, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 21, 2021.

Heather Rohn and Hubert Torres, of Woodside, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 23, 2021.

Divya Ramamurthy and Hareesh Nagarajan, of Mountain View, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City May 23, 2021.

