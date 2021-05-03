Sarah and Jeremy Kravitz, of Foster City, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City March 30, 2021.
Anna Kipnis and Ebbe Lonborg, of San Bruno, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City April 5, 2021.
Jessica and Grant Boyadjian, of Redwood City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City April 6, 2021.
Hou Bingbai and Guanhua Jiang, of Foster City, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City April 12, 2021.
Marta Muske and Davide Mantegaza, of Palo Alto, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City April 14, 2021.
Nivedita Shetty and Rohith Rao Vallu, of San Carlos, gave birth to a baby girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City April 14, 2021.
Alexandra and Barcelo Hulises, of Hayward, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City April 15, 2021.
Amisha and Avinash Oza, of Menlo Park, gave birth to a baby boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City April 21, 2021.
