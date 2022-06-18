Two graduating seniors, Adrienne Chen of Capuchino High School and Aylin Salahifar of Carlmont High School, were selected as the 2022 recipients of San Mateo Credit Union’s Financial Education Scholarships.
“It is always an honor for SMCU to help local students move closer to their education and career aspirations. Their successes benefit us all, because they will one day be the movers and shakers of our community. We are proud of the young people who took part in the scholarship program, and we wish every one of them a bright and successful future,” Wade painter, president and CEO of the San Mateo Credit Union, said.
Chen, who will be attending the University of California, Los Angeles, and Salahifar, heading to Stanford University, were selected out of 200 applicants for their strong academic success, community service work and passionate essays.
In Chen’s essay, she outlined her work to help uplift economically disadvantaged students as a tutor in science, technology, engineering and math, and by helping secure school supplies and food and housing resources to other youths.
Salahifar’s essay detailed her philosophy of compassion which led her to volunteer in hospice settings, advocate for local environmental causes and create an online peer tutoring center during distance learning that provided free service to families globally.
***
A $480,000 grant was awarded to the San Mateo County Community College District From the Rising Scholars Network to assist current and formerly incarcerated students participating in the district’s Project Change initiative.
“Our district is proud to partner with the Rising Scholars Network to remove academic barriers for students who have been impacted by the criminal justice system,” Chancellor Mike Claire said in a press release. “This additional funding will allow SMCCCD to replicate its success at CSM and expand the program districtwide.”
With the funds, district staff will expand wrap-around services offered through Project Change across all three of the district’s campuses.
***
Locals who graduated from Colorado College in Colorado Spring, Colorado, include Nana Aboitiz of Portola Valley with a degree in education, Will Crandell of Woodside with a degree in economics and Danny Weiss of Redwood City with a degree in political science.
***
Chinhsuan Yin of South San Francisco graduated from the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut, with a masters in euphonium performance.
***
Local residents in the 2022 graduating class at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, include San Mateo’s Grace Hedrick with a degree in French and francophone studies and international relations, Foster City’s Ralph Haddad with degrees in computer science and business and engineering and Menlo Park’s Aidan Liston with a degree in industrial and systems engineering, David Peterson with a degree in architecture and design and Sebastian Steel with a degree in joint international relations and economics.
***
Sam Putney of Woodside graduated with a degree in English from St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.
***
San Mateo’s Drake Kapoor earned a degree in English and creative writing and Liam Metzcus of Burlingame earned a degree in agricultural safety and health from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.
***
Local graduates of Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, include San Mateo’s Ben Batory with a degree in sports administration, Menlo Park’s Quintin Fettes with a doctoral degree in engineering and technology, Desiree Gunn of Moss Beach with a degree in nursing, Daly City’s Lu Haymond with a degree in nursing and Vivek Krishnan from Redwood City with a degree in electrical engineering.
***
Kamryn Cochran of Redwood City and Maya Grant of Half Moon Bay were named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or above.
***
Burlingame’s Angelina Sun was named to the spring 2022 President’s List at Siena College in Loudonville, New York, for earning a grade point average of 3.9 or higher.
***
Xavier Andrade of Foster City was named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, in honor of his academic excellence.
***
Hanlong Fan and Ciel Lomeland of Palo Alto, Drake Kapoor and Charles Matthews of San Mateo and Kieran Ruder of Woodside were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.
***
Brian Ronan of Burlingame, Alena McGrew of Daly City, Isabella Mills of Pacifica, Katherine Kane and Mikayla Rimsa of Palo Alto, Robert Niemira of San Bruno and Sara Hudson of San Mateo were named to the Dean’s or President’s lists at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for earning a GPA above a 3.5.
***
Lucas Giarrusso of Menlo Park was named to the Dean’s List at the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
***
Krista McComb of Redwood City earned an honor of High Academic Excellence from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, for earning and maintaining a GPA of 4.0.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
