Redwood City’s Jamie Dong recently graduated with a degree in film studies and studio arts from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, where she was also awarded the Charles F. Lauter International Student Prize due to her academic success and leadership as the creative manager and vice president of Lawrence International and president of the Art House, a residential building that creates space for artists.
Haley Fiske from Pacifica graduated cum laude with a degree in health sciences from Bloomsburg University in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania after earning a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.74.
Sasha Arredondo-De Lipski of South San Francisco was named as a candidate for graduation from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois, earning a degree in nursing.
Redwood City’s Grant Brown graduated with a doctor of chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in San Jose.
Michael Fontana of Redwood City, Rose McParland of San Mateo and Nathaniel Ramil of Foster City were named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic in San Jose in honor of their academic excellence.
Nick Reed from Belmont was named to the Dean’s List at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, for earning a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.79.
Patrick Matreo of Pacifica was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Maryland in Adelphi, Maryland, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Students named to the Dean’s List at the Medford, Massachusetts institution, Tuft University, include Jill Albertson, Georgia Butler, Georgia Power and Sarah Stampleman of San Carlos; Ayda Aricanli of Atherton; Sasha Bellack, Eric DeBrine, Andrew Dodson, Liam Drew, Alyssa Liao, Marco Pretell, Kunal Valia and Sanjana Vissapragada of Redwood City; Allie Birger, Jillian Rolnick and Bennett True of Hillsborough; Karen Dooley of Emerald Hills; Jane Brockett, Trevor Chandik, Kayla Drazan, Erik Hanson, Luca Johnson, Malia Kiang, Ella Missan, Joe Posthauer, Ava Romero, Chase Wagner, Ethan Walsey, Cody Wiebe and Phoebe Wong of Menlo Park; Marlena Broeker, Ben Carris, Kristin Chai, Darya Clark and Alyssa Dhalla of Burlingame; Lily Forman, Sophia Yang, Chris Yen and Eric Yin of Foster City; Natalie Graham, Alexandra Manyak, Gabe Moussa and Mila Sheng of San Mateo; Meghan Kelly of Millbrae; Stephanie Lee of Daly City; Sam Merson of Half Moon Bay; Lizzie Pimentel of Belmont; James Pleasants of Portola Valley; and Erika Tsuchiyose of Woodside.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
