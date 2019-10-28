Burlingame

Sandy Yelnick Adventurous Burlingame resident Linda Yelnick visited Burlingame, Kansas, this month bringing special gifts and a special letter from Mayor Donna Colson that she presented to Carolyn Strohm, Historical Preservation Society president who also runs the Schuyler Museum. Linda also met Jerry Hill who had been in touch with our state Sen. Jerry Hill and had mailed him bags of his award-winning Kansas State Fair Kettle Corn. Both Jerry Hills thought it would be a great idea to dedicate a yearly specific day to honor both Burlingames, each named after Anson Burlingame, and Yelnick hopes to help make that happen.

