Burlingame residents could soon see their sewer rates increase by 9%, phased in over three years beginning in 2022.
The increase is needed to pay for repairs and improvements to sewage infrastructure, according to a report from the Department of Public Works. Sewer rates have not increased in the city since 2012, though water rates, which are billed together with sewer costs, increased in 2019.
“We’re one of the oldest cities on the Peninsula, over 100 years old, with the pipes and the systems that we have, we have to do it,” said Councilmember Donna Colson. “One lawsuit from a leaky pipe or big problem like that and we’re going to be paying way more.”
Ratepayers in the city currently pay less than most others in the county for the two services, with a median monthly cost of $140 for a single-family home compared with the county median of $173.90. Burlingame residents are billed for the services once every two months.
The sewage portion of that equation, roughly $50 per month, is among the least expensive in the county, with only three agencies charging less out of 19 agencies providing the service countywide. Two of the agencies charging less subsidize the cost with property taxes, something Burlingame does not do.
A Burlingame ratepayer paying the median sewage cost would see their total monthly cost increase by $4.50 by 2024. Water rates are not expected to increase.
Along with the 9% increase plan, a plan to increase rates by 7% and defer some system maintenance was brought forward. While the 9% increase would allow for $63 million in system maintenance, a 7% increase would allow for $42 million worth of maintenance that would be limited to high priority projects only, according to the Public Works report.
Infrastructure projects needing attention include 95 miles of pipeline, six pump stations and a wastewater treatment plant, according to the report.
Support for the 9% increase was unanimous among councilmembers.
“Even with these increases, we’re still on that lower end [of rates],” said Burlingame Mayor Ann O’Brien Keighran. “I do think we have to keep up with infrastructure, I don’t want to fall too far behind with that.”
Per California Proposition 218, property owners will be mailed notices 45 days prior to a public hearing on the matter. A tentative public hearing date is set for Nov. 15. The initial increase phase would take effect Jan. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.