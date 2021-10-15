TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has opened its 51st season with “Lizard Boy,” billed as an “indie folk-rock musical.”
One might also add the words “convoluted comic book fantasy.”
With music, lyrics and book by the lead actor, Justin Huertas, the gist of the plot is that a young man, Trevor (Huertas), looked like a lizard after the eruption of Mount St. Helens and the release of a dragon.
That means he’s mostly green, but his greenness is represented merely by green spangles placed randomly on his arms and neck.
Now he has decided to end his self-imposed isolation to meet a man to be a friend and perhaps lover. He winds up with Cary (William A. Williams).
They go to a Seattle nightclub where the lead singer is Siren (Kirsten “Kiki” deLohr Helland), who has been lurking in Trevor’s dreams.
Things get weirder after that. It’s nearly impossible to sort everything out. Suffice it to say that there’s a happy, though entirely fantastical ending.
Directed by Brandon Ivie, the three-person cast is multitalented, singing well and playing a variety of instruments. For example, Trevor accompanies himself on the cello in several songs.
Other instruments range from piano and guitar to ukulele and even kazoo. Many of the songs seem similar, though, and the lyrics aren’t always easy to comprehend.
The costumes by Erik Andor are mostly nondescript for the men, but Helland as Siren wears a skin-tight red outfit with 4-inch stiletto heels — appropriate for the character.
Running about 95 minutes without intermission, performances continue through Oct. 31 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View. They’re also available for streaming.
Patrons for live performances must provide proof of COVID vaccination and an ID. Masks are required.
For tickets and more information call (650) 463-1960 or visit theatreworks.org.
