ACTOR ANGELA REED TALKS ABOUT THE CAPTIVATING WORLD OF HARRY POTTER, A MEMORABLE AUDITION FOR SHOW BUSINESS ROYALTY, AND FINDING THE RIGHT DIRECTION IN LIFE.
DJ: Your acting takes you all over. Where did you start out?
AR: I grew up in Parker, Colorado and went to CU in Boulder where I earned a BFA in theater and a BA in psychology. I then went to UC San Diego where I received my MFA. Since then, New York City has been my home.
DJ: When did you first know you wanted to be an actor?
AR: When I was growing up I was passionate about playing sports — soccer, volleyball, swimming, skiing — and became interested in theatre in middle school and high school. I was always trying to find the balance between the two. By the time I graduated from high school I knew that I wanted to continue acting in some capacity.
DJ: Who was your most important acting teacher?
AR: I had many excellent teachers while earning my BFA and then MFA. But none had more impact on me than my high school theatre teacher, Sally Smith. She inspired and supported her students in countless ways, and several of my classmates went on to professional careers after graduating from her theatre program at Ponderosa High School. She is still a dear friend to this day. Depending on how my career is going at any given time, I have both thanked her and blamed her over the years.
DJ: What was your first professional stage show?
AR: I performed for three seasons with the Colorado Shakespeare Festival after I graduated from college. Then I earned my Actor’s Equity card while performing at La Jolla Playhouse in A Midsummer Night’s Dream while a student at UCSD.
DJ: Can you share a memorable audition experience?
AR: Many auditions come to mind — the good, the bad, and the ugly. But one that stands out was when I read for Mike Nichols to be the standby for Frances McDormand as Georgie in The Country Girl. Mike’s production of Spamalot was running at the Shubert theatre, so he held his auditions on the stage there. Almost all auditions in NY are typically held in claustrophobic, antiseptic studios in the Garment District, so it was a rare experience to be on a Broadway stage. And in front of show business royalty. The audition went as well as it could. He offered me the job on the spot. Also a rarity. And when I went on for Frances, Mike came to see the show. He was extraordinary.
DJ: You do both live theater and television. How do the experiences differ?
AR: One of the things I love about doing theater is that it fosters relationships. Working collectively on a production for weeks, months, or in the case of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, years, one is creating a true family on and off the stage. I have only worked in television and film as a guest for a few days here and there and that’s a somewhat isolating experience. You show up on a set and everything and everyone is new to you. But in terms of the work, it’s the same. Your job as an actor, whether on film or on stage, is to be believable in your role. That’s it.
DJ: What is the significance of the compass tattoo on your right arm?
AR: My mom always said that she would get a tattoo when she turned 70. While on a trip with her to celebrate this milestone a few years ago, she insisted that my sister, her 17-year-old daughter, and I also get tattoos. My husband and I travel so much for work, and as much as we can for pleasure, so the idea of a compass seemed like a natural design. I liked the idea of arrows pointing in all directions. It reminds me that whichever direction I choose to go, I will find my way.
DJ: You are in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at The Curran in San Francisco. Can you tell us a bit about that?
AR: Nineteen years have passed since the end of the last Harry Potter book. Harry is married to Ginny Weasley, who I play, and they have three children. One of those children, Albus, is about to embark on his own Hogwarts experience. He meets his new best friend, Scorpius Malfoy, son of Draco Malfoy, on his first Hogwarts Express ride. Adventure ensues.
DJ: What would you say about the show to those who have not read the Harry Potter books?
AR: I know many people who have seen the show who are not familiar with the books. And they all loved it. It is a captivating world, filled with magic and visual stimulation like you’ve never seen on stage. A rich history with the books could enhance one’s experience but is certainly not necessary in the enjoyment of the production.
ABOUT HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child runs at The Curran, 445 Geary St. San Francisco until Sept. 4. 3 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission. For schedule and ticket information, visit sf.harrypottertheplay.com.
