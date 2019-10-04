THE CALDWELL GALLERY HOSTS DISABILITIES ART SHOWCASE AT THE HALL OF JUSTICE IN REDWOOD CITY. Artwork by artists with disabilities residing in San Mateo County will be on display in the 2019 Disabilities Art Showcase through Oct. 30 as part of San Mateo County’s celebration of October as Disabilities Awareness Month. This year marks the 17th year of the Art Showcase, co-sponsored by the San Mateo County Arts Commission and the Commission on Disabilities. Local artists with disabilities are provided with an opportunity to exhibit their extraordinary artwork and talent to the community in which they live. Located at the Caldwell Gallery on the first floor of the Hall of Justice (400 County Center) in Redwood City, the days and hours of the exhibit are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Admission is free.
SOCIETY OF WEST-COAST ARTISTS EXHIBIT RUNS THROUGH OCT. 25 IN SAN BRUNO. The Society of West-Coast Artists Show, judged by Catherine Streets Delfs, Shirley Green and Decker Walker, is on view at the Society’s Fine Art Center, 527 San Mateo Ave., San Bruno until Oct. 25 with a reception 1 p.m-3 p.m. Oct. 5. First place was awarded to Arena Shawn for her charcoal “Unbreakable-Portrait of David from Life,” second place was awarded to Yvonne Newhouse for her watercolor “Optimism,” and third place went to Anneliese Drbal for her oil “Carson River Tree Reflections.” The People’s Choice award for the Aug/Sept 2019 show was Bill Ramroth’s oil, “Selfie Under a Starry Night.” Other show Participants are Shelly Goodman, Leona Moriarty, Diane Liguori, Martha Bredwell, Eva Klinger, Sharon Slusarz Harris, Lynne Flodin, Sherry Vockel, Barbara Alger, Fran Simontacchi, Carol Engelbrecht, Pat McMorrow, Suzan Pizzi, Patricia Casteel, Christine McLaughlin and Diana Day Glynn. For directions and more information visit at www.societyofwesternartists.com.
