Saturday brings us NASA’s International Observe the Moon Night. NASA wants to unite all those that love to observe the moon and anything to do with it, such as, moon-inspired stories, images, artwork and more. The moon is in its waxing crescent phase.
Sunday brings us the first quarter. It was purposely scheduled around the first quarter phase. Apparently, it’s more fun to look at the moon through a telescope during this phase because more detail is visible along the line that divides the light and dark areas on the moon. This line is called the terminator.
Shadows are longest along the lunar terminator on a waxing moon. That means any features along this line will really standout.
Of course, a telescope isn’t needed to observe the moon. If you go to https://moon.nasa.gov and look for “OBSERVE THE MOON NIGHT” at the upper left, it will take you to the event’s website where you’ll find all different kinds of resources for participating. You can search for events taking place near you or online.
There’s a link to NASA’s broadcast channel where the show begins at 4 p.m. There are also moon maps. These maps were specifically made for Saturday’s event, so it shows the moon in its waxing crescent phase as it will be seen from our coast at 7 p.m.
In addition, NASA gives a few suggestions for the event. Besides making or admiring moon related artwork, they suggest listening to moon-inspired music. There’ll be a few podcasts about the moon.
The last suggestion they give is to continue moon observations throughout the year. They provide great resources for this too; besides documents in the form of a calendar for putting down observations, they also have a set of questions to help you think about what was noticed in the moon.
Besides wanting to unite people all over the world in a celebration of lunar observation, some other goals of this event are to empower people to learn more about the moon, space science and exploration and inspire continued observation of the moon, the sky and the world around us.
Naturally, another goal is to raise awareness of NASA’s lunar science and exploration programs. This worldwide event has been held annually since 2010. Future International Observe the Moon Night dates are Oct. 21 2023, and Sept. 14, 2024.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any astronomical questions or facts you’d like to share email news@smdailyjournal.com with the subject line “Look Up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.