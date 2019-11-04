Carlmont’s first-year head coach Michael Lapuz opened his first Central Coast Section volleyball playoff appearance with a gambit.
The Lady Scots (20-11), seeded No. 4 in the CCS Division I bracket, opened their postseason at home Saturday with Lapuz sitting his best player, senior Morgan McClellan, who was not in the starting lineup. It was Lapuz’s strategy not to play his leading outside hitter at all. But when No. 13 Sequoia (14-12) jumped out to a big lead in the second set, that strategy changed in a hurry.
McClellan checked in midway through the second set and carried Carlmont to a 25-13, 25-22, 25-15 victory. She entered the match in the midst of Sequoia 16-10 lead in Game 2, but totaled six kills in the set as Carlmont finished on an 11-3 run.
“I wasn’t planning on using her at all,” Lapuz said. “But I wanted to keep the [deficit] where it was because I could probably change the game. So, I wanted to go back with my normal lineup just to make sure we have a secure 2-0 lead. Then I figured, let’s just finish it right here.”
Two new varsity call-ups— freshman Curly Raddevero and sophomore Nadia Fedetova — were each in the starting lineup and held their own. Raddevero went for four kills in the opening set, and Fedetova produced two kills early in Game 2.
Junior outside hitter Leah McMillen went on to score nine kills, sharing the match-high with McClellan. Senior opposite Alisha Mitha added eight kills. Where McClellan’s presence was really felt, though, was on defense. The senior racked up nine digs in her set-and-a-half on the floor. Sophomore libero Grace Xu led the way with a team-high 10 digs.
“Morgan is a natural leader and we all look up to her,” Xu said. “So, it did affect us a little bit when she wasn’t out there. So, I did have to step up a little bit in my leadership. … [Raddevero and Fedetova] needed to integrate quickly. So, I needed to help them out with that. And hopefully it helped.”
Sequoia’s Game 2 lead was fronted by junior middle blocker Maddie Gleason, who equaled the match-high nine kills and added four blocks. She scorched four kills in the second set, the last giving the Ravens a 19-14 lead.
“I think their middle attacks are pretty effective,” Xu said. “So, we had to kind of plan to anticipate for that. So, I think getting the middles to really close in the right place is really crucial for us to set up around them. So, I think that was a big contribution.”
Carlmont forced a quick side-out. Then Mitha smoked a right-side swing down the sideline, and McClellan mixed up back-to-back velocities for two straight kills to leave the Ravens hearing footsteps at 19-18. McClellan later tooled a block to tie it 20-20, and then gave the Scots the lead for good at 23-22 by tooling the block with such authority, the ball careened up into the Stogner Gymnasium rafters and fell for a Carlmont point.
Sequoia, taking second place in the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division, was looking at a tall order in drawing Carlmont in the CCS opener. This year marks Carlmont’s 11th straight CCS appearance. Sequoia last advanced to the postseason in 2015.
“I think just the pace of their game is a lot faster than what we normally see,” Sequoia head coach Kandace Korver said. “So, for the girls to prepare against something like that, it’s a little hard to create something like that in practice and what we’ve seen pretty much throughout our season. … We tried to do the best we could staying scrappy, keeping the ball up.”
In Game 3, Xu set Carlmont on an early 6-0 run from the service line, scoring three of her four match aces along the way. The closest Sequoia got in the final set was 17-13 on back-to-back blocks from Gleason. Carlmont responded with an 8-2 run to close out the win.
Sequoia and Carlmont did meet once before this season, with the Scots sweeping in two sets at the Westmoor Spike of Thrones II tournament. Xu said many of the players from both teams were out of that actions due to SAT testing and injuries, though. So, Saturday’s matchup was the first time the two have met at full strength.
One of those injuries on the Carlmont side back on Sept. 14 was to senior middle Paris Sunkel, who returned to action just last week. Seen as an impact player entering the season, Sunkel emerged late in Game 3 to record two kills and two aces.
“I’m not sure how really, truly healthy she is, a hundred percent yet,” Lapuz said. “We’re just taking it one day at a time, seeing how it is.”
With the win, Carlmont advances to Tuesday’s quarterfinal round. The Scots will play host again, taking on No. 5 Los Altos at 7 p.m.
“I think really just preparing and putting in the work at practice,” Xu said of what comes next. “And we’ll see what happens. Hopefully we crush it in the next game.”
