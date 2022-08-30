I didn’t plan on getting to Woodside High School almost an hour before kickoff of the season-opening, Sequoia-Woodside rivalry game Friday night.
Good thing I did as the entire parking lot was full 50 minutes before game time, which is quite the accomplishment. Woodside has one of the largest parking lots of all schools on the Peninsula and I had never seen it filled to capacity previously.
Because of construction right on the corner that leads to the Woodside parking lot (I have no idea the name of the street), I was forced to continue down Woodside Drive to Alameda de las Pulgas, hung a right and eventually pulled into the front of the school. Cars parked as far as my eyes could see. After snaking through the parking aisles on the backside of the campus to no avail, I finally did something I don’t think I’ve ever done in my time with Daily Journal — I parked, somewhat, illegally. Seeing another vehicle cozying up next to the fence outlining the school’s outdoor garden, I pulled alongside the fence as well.
“If you’re doing it, I’m doing it,” I told the woman, who was waiting for her husband to complete his parking job.
Granted, my timing was bad. The junior varsity game had just wrapped up and at any other football game, the parking lot would clear out as JV parents left.
But not on this night. It appeared no one left between the JV and varsity games because midway through the first quarter, the stands on both sides of the field were filled to near capacity. I’m not sure what attendance was like at other games around the area, but the Woodside and Sequoia fans showed up and showed out.
And by the time halftime rolled around, it was standing-room only.
What a great environment for a high school football game and hopefully it is a sign of things to come. The fact it was a rivalry game certainly boosted attendance, but I get the sense that everyone is ready to put COVID behind them and it’s time to enjoy these things we used to take for granted.
Menlo-Atherton football has had more than its fair share of college recruits, but recent addition Jurrion Dickey may be the best of the bunch.
Regarded as one of the top college recruits in the country, he’s ranked the 14th-best senior in the country by 247sports.com, Dickey certainly lived up to the hype in the Bears’ season opener against Bellarmine.
After spotting the Bells a 20-nothing lead, the Bears came roaring back on the arm of new starting quarterback Billy Johnson and Dickey, who was declared eligible for Week 1 by the Central Coast Section. Johnson completed 20 of 28 passes for 290 yards, with three touchdown passes.
All of which went to Dickey, who caught six balls for 170 yards and added another score and 69 yards on the ground.
M-A would go on to outscore Bellarmine 48-14, including 27 points in the third quarter.
The Serra football team earned a big-time win over another state power, holding off Folsom 17-12 outside of Sacramento Friday night.
But it wasn’t so much that the Padres beat the Bulldogs, it’s how they did it — almost on sheer guts, willpower and backups. According to reports, temperatures ahead of game time soared into the 100s and the Padres felt the effects of the extreme weather as cramps forced several Padres to the sideline.
All that did was allow Serra to show off its depth as the Padres did not wilt in the heat and escaped back to the relative coolness of the Peninsula.
But the Padres better have started hydrating Sunday because they’re going to need all the fluids they can get this week. Friday night, the Padres will go on the road for the second straight week for a showdown against the most storied program in Northern California, De La Salle. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Temperatures are expected to be in the high 90s in Concord Friday.
