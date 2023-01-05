San Mateo, CA (94402)

Today

Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 59F. SW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.