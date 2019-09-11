SACRAMENTO — Abiatal Avelino had a walk-off double with two outs in the ninth inning, as the San Francisco Giants’ triple-A affiliate Sacramento River Cats beat the Houston Astros Triple-A afficiliate Round Rock Express 8-7 in the Pacific Coast League playoffs.

Ronnie Freeman scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a double and advanced to third on a double by Avelino.

The River Cats scored two runs in the eighth before Round Rock answered in the next half-inning when Ronnie Dawson hit a solo home run to tie the game 7-7.

Reliever Tyler Cyr (1-0) got two outs to pick up the win. Ronel Blanco (2-2) went one inning, allowing one run and two hits while striking out two in the Pacific Coast League game.

Francisco Pena homered and singled three times, driving in three runs and scoring a pair in the win.

For the Express, Stephen Wrenn reached base three times.

