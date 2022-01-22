The COVID-delayed Coast North women’s basketball season finally got underway Wednesday — and the leaders rest solidly in San Mateo County.
Skyline College came back from a 44-32 halftime deficit to upset league favorite City College of San Francisco, ranked No. 10 in the state, 68-64.
Malia Latu (Menlo-Atherton) and Lala Lautaimi (Aragon) each scoring 20 points.
Skyline (1-0 Coast North, 14-3 overall) exploded with a 20-7 third quarter advantage to take a 52-51 lead into the fourth quarter. The Lady Trojans added a 16-13 margin in the final period.
Latu, the full season Coast North scoring leader (23.3 average), also had six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. Lautaimi dominated the boards with 11 rebounds and had a pair of steals. CCSF (01, 11-5) got 13 points from Mikayla Amoroso and a game high 11 rebounds from Rianna Lee.
No. 12 College of San Mateo defeated Foothill College, 63-55, romping away in the third quarter after a 27-26, halftime deficit — behind 16 points from Courtney Townsend (Aragon) and 15 from Chiara Brown (American-Fremont).
San Mateo (1-0, 12-2) led most of the game against Foothill (0-1, 10-7) but fell behind by a point on 3-point basket by Gabrial Ruiz just before the halftime. Townsend drove for a layup to start the third quarter and the Lady Bulldogs never looked back, extending the margin to 44-35 entering the final period
“We haven’t played since December and it showed,” said CSM coach Michelle Warner. “We’ve only been back practicing a week. Our defense picked up in the second half of the game.”
Brown had 15 rebounds, boosting her Coast North leading season average to 10.1, and also had five assists. She paces the league with a 63.7 field goal average.
San Mateo has a modest 3-game winning streak since losing a December non-league game to state No. 1 San Joaquin Delta (19-0), which boasts a phenomenal 41-game winning streak, dating to the unfinished 2019-20 season.
UPCOMING: CSM visits Ohlone (4-11, 0-1) 1 p.m. Saturday – before a Wednesday, Jan. 26, 5 p.m. home showdown with visiting Skyline at College Heights.
