There are three San Mateo County football teams still alive and in the running for a CIF state championship after winning Central Coast Section championships over the weekend.
Both Aragon (9-4, CCS Division V champion) and Sacred Heart Prep (6-7, CCS Division IV champ) will play in Northern California championship games this weekend.
Serra (11-1, CCS Division I champ), on the other hand, will play for the most prestigious state championship as the Padres will take on Mater Dei-Santa Ana (11-0, Southern Section Division I champ) in the Open Division championship game at 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.
Unlike every other state final, neither the Padres nor the Monarchs have to play in a regional championship game and advance straight to the Open Division title match.
The CIF selection committee selected Serra following the Padres’ thrilling 16-12 win over previous Nor Cal No. 1 St. Francis in last Friday’s CCS Division I final. The Padres were chosen over perennial Open Division favorite De La Salle (10-2, NCS Open Division champ), as well as Nor Cal power Folsom (10-3, SJS Division I champ).
Mater Dei, which beat Trinity League rival Servite 27-7 in the Southern Section final, is ranked No. 1 in the country by Calpreps.com and Maxpreps.com. If Serra’s West Catholic Athletic League is the strongest league in Northern California, Mater Dei’s Trinity League may be the toughest in the state. All six teams qualified for the Southern Section playoffs. Two — Mater Dei and Orange Lutheran — winning section division titles.
The Monarchs program is embroiled in controversy, however, after a lawsuit against the school emerged last week of hazing allegations that resulted in a player suffering a brain injury.
SHP will have a chance to get its record to .500 on the season when the Gators host University Prep-Redding in the Nor Cal 5-A championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday. SHP qualified by beating top-seeded Homestead 51-28 in the CCS Division IV title game. University (13-0) won the Northern Section Division IV title, 27-7 over Pierce-Arbuckle.
Aragon will have a chance to do what the 1994 CCS championship team didn’t: play for a Nor Cal title, with a spot in the state title game on the line. The Dons will be on the road for their 6-A Nor Cal title game, but they won’t have to go far – they’ll take on Salesian-Richmond at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Aragon qualified for the Nor Cal game by beating St. Francis-Watsonville 38-14 in the Division V final Saturday. Salesian (9-2) beat Justin-Siena-Napa 28-26 to win the North Coast Section Division VI crown.
