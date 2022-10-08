THURSDAY
Football
Crystal Springs 60,
Anzar-San Juan Bautista 48
Crystal Springs (1-0, 3-1) opened 8-man Pacific Coast play with a win over Anzar-San Juan Bautista (0-2, 0-5).
Boys’ water polo
Woodside 5, Hillsdale 4
The topsy-turvy PAL Bay Division saw another shakeup as the Wildcats knocked the Knights out of first place with the one-goal win.
Woodside (4-2 PAL Bay) pulls into a first-place tie with Hillsdale and Aragon.
Webster Antonchuck led Woodside with a pair of goals while Wildcats goaltender Max Mueller had another strong outing, finishing with 15 saves.
In other action …
Aragon topped Carlmont 11-8 to move into a first-place tie with Hillsdale and Woodside atop the PAL Bay Division standings. … Mills got past San Mateo 11-7 in an Ocean Division match.
Girls’ water polo
Woodside 7, Burlingame 6
The Wildcats knocked the Panthers from the ranks of the unbeaten with the one-goal win.
Burlingame’s loss drops the Panthers into a tie for first place in the PAL Bay Division with Menlo-Atherton, which both have 5-1 records. Woodside is now just a game back at 4-2.
Annika Janzen scored two goals for Woodside, while Natalie Sullivan Wu scored twice for Burlingame.
In other action …
San Mateo beat Mills 9-3.
Girls’ tennis
Menlo-Atherton 6, Hillsdale 1
After a tough 5-2 win over Carlmont Tuesday, the Bears cruised to the win over the Knights.
Eva Chow, who had been playing doubles while nursing an injured wrist, returned to her regular No. 3 singles spot and posted a 6-2, 6-2 win for M-A (9-0 PAL Bay).
Hillsdale (4-5) got its win at No. 4 singles, where Brooke Vaysberg posted a 7-5, 7-6(4) victory.
Woodside 4, Half Moon Bay 3
The Wildcats held off the Cougars, winning at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, and No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.
The match of the day came at No. 2 singles, where Woodside’s Eva Urbanek got past HMB’s Charlotte Ragozin in three sets, 6-1, 5-7, (10-8).
Carlmont 5, Burlingame 2
The Scots rebounded from a disappointing loss to M-A Tuesday with a win over the Panthers.
There were two matches that went three sets, with each team winning one. At No. 4 singles, Carlmont’s Katherine Zhang got past Burlingame’s Michelle Moshkovoy, 7-5, 16-, (10-6).
At No. 3 doubles, Burlingame’s Samantha Tom and Evelyn Du outlasted Urvi Kulkami and Miyu Ikeda, 4-6, 6-2, (10-5).
Aragon 6, San Mateo 1
The Dons rolled to the win over the crosstown rival Bearcats.
Aragon lost only five games while sweeping the four singles matches. Varsha Jawadi (No. 1 singles), Anna He (No. 2 singles) and Taylor Lee (No. 4 singles) all lost only one game in straight-set wins.
San Mateo got its win at No. 1 doubles, where Keaton Fritts and Lucy Ko needed three sets to get past Shreya Arjun and Kexin Zhang 4-6, 6-4, (10-8).
Sequoia 6, Terra Nova 1
The Ravens remained undefeated in Ocean Division play, cruising past the Tigers.
Tessa Folan was dominant at No. 2 singles for Sequoia (9-0 PAL Ocean), winning 6-0, 6-1.
Terra Nova (1-8) got its win at No. 1 doubles, where Gianna Pelleriti and Alexis Smith won 6-3, 7-5.
Capuchino 4, Mills 3
The Mustangs remained one game behind Sequoia as they slipped past the Vikings.
Ayana and Reina Watabiki won their No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches at love for Cap (8-1 PAL Ocean).
Natalie Cheng won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 singles for Mills (5-4).
In other action …
Westmoor beat South City 6-1. … El Camino topped Oceana 5-2.
Volleyball
Notre Dame-Belmont 3, Menlo 2
The Tigers (4-2 WBAL Football, 16-8 overall) unleashed a new weapon in junior outside hitter Karly Bordin, who scored a career-high 25 kills in a marathon victory over Menlo School (3-2, 11-13) at Moore Pavilion. NDB rallied late for a 21-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16, 15-13 win, creating a second-place logjam in the WBAL Foothill Division. Three teams, all with two league losses apiece — NDB, Menlo and Mercy-Burlingame — now trail first-place Sacred Heart Prep by two games in the loss column.
Brooke Dombkowski paced Menlo with 15 kills and eight aces.
Mercy-Burlingame 3, Castilleja 1
The blocking Crusaders (3-2 WBAL Foothill, 14-5 overall) totaled 14 roofs in a four-set win over Castilleja (2-4, 10-7). Senior middle Katie Callagy led the way with a season-high seven blocks, while sophomore Mia Ferdinand added five. Senior outside hitter Anna Snigorenko added a double-double with 14 kills, 19 digs and five service aces, all team-highs. With the win, Mercy remains deadlocked in a veritable three-way tie for second place in the WBAL Foothill Division with Notre Dame-Belmont and Menlo.
Aragon 3, Sequoia 0
The Dons snapped the Ravens’ four-match winning streak in Bay Division play, beating them 25-18, 25-19, 26-24.
Sofie Olseon led Sequoia (4-5 PAL Bay, 10-8 overall) with 12 kills. Blessing Taimani had 16 digs and Megan Kudlec had 15 assists.
Aragon improves to 7-2 in Bay play and 11-6 overall.
Burlingame 3, Terra Nova 0
The Panthers maintained their one-game lead atop the Bay Division standings following a 25-23, 25-17, 26-24 win over the Tigers.
Burlingame improved to 8-1 in Bay play and 17-4 overall, while Terra Nova falls to 0-9 in division play.
Hillsdale 3, Half Moon Bay 1
The Knights moved into a tie for second place in the Bay Division with the win over the Cougars, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 26-24.
Emily Jenar led HMB (2-7 Pal Bay, 7-10 overall) with 13 kills and three blocks.
Hillsdale improved to 7-2 in division play and 15-5 overall.
In other action …
Menlo-Atherton (5-4 PAL Bay) outlasted Carlmont (4-6) 25-10, 23-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-11. … Woodside (4-5 PAL Ocean) swept South City (1-8) 25-20, 25-15, 25-13. … El Camino (7-2 PAL Ocean) beat Jefferson (0-9) 25-10, 25-15, 25-9. … San Mateo (8-1 PAL Ocean) swept Mills (3-6) in three sets.
Girls’ golf
El Camino 205, Capuchino 210
Jollyn Gunardi shot a 36 to lead the Colts to the PAL Ocean Division win over the Mustangs at Green Hills Country Club.
The match was called after seven holes because of darkness.
Alyssa Batang added a 37 for El Camino, while Nida Currier-Herzallah carded a 39.
Capuchino was led by Gianna Ramirez’s 38.
Menlo School 221, Mercy-Burlingame 231
Menlo’s Hailey Kim and Mercy’s Jaylyn Remolona tied for medalist honors with 37s at Bayland Golf Links in Palo Alto.
Joelle Kim added a 38 for Menlo (7-2 overall), while Chloe Lee had a 41 for the Knights.
