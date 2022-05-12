TUESDAY
CCS boys' volleyball
Two advance to semifinals
Both second-seeded Serra and fourth-seeded Carlmont advanced to the Division I semifinals with straight-set sweeps.
Serra (20-15) posted a 25-18, 25-22, 25-13 win over No. 10 Los Altos (17-12). The Padres will face No. 3 Homestead (19-15) in a semifinal match at 7 p.m. Thursday at College of San Mateo. Homestead beat No. 6 Independence (19-8) 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21.
Carlmont (19-7) beat No. 5 San Benito (19-15) 25-18, 25-22, 25-22. The Scots will be on the road Thursday to face top-seeded Monta Vista (19-12) in a semifinal match at 7 p.m. Monta Vista knocked off No. 9 Aragon (20-6) 25-11, 25-12, 25-14.
Softball
Aragon 10, Woodside 0
The Dons clinched the PAL Bay Division title with the win over the Wildcats, coupled with Carlmont's win over Hillsdale.
Brooke Tran paced the offense for Aragon (11-1 PAL Bay, 15-4 overall), going 3 for 4, with a double and a team-high three RBIs. Megan Grant was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while Rae D'Amato and Marlena Marshall also drove in two runs each.
Woodside falls to 1-12 in league play and 6-16 overall.
Carlmont 6, Hillsdale 5
Trailing 5-3 going into their final at-bat, the Scots rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh to stun the Knights.
With the win, along with Sequoia's victory over Burlingame, made a logjam in the middle of the Bay Division standings. Carlmont, Hillsdale and Sequoia all have four losses and are tied for second, but Hillsdale remains a game behind in the win column. Capuchino, at 8-5, remains a game back.
The top five qualify for CCS.
Carlmont (9-4 PAL Bay, 13-10 overall) was led offensively by Izzy Won, who homered, doubled and drove in three runs. Gabby Lee went 4 for 4 for the Scots.
Hillsdale (8-4, 12-7) was led by AJ Abad, who drove in two runs. Hannah Levy was 3 for 4 with a triple for the Knights.
Sequoia 7, Burlingame 5
The Ravens, already leading 1-0, scored three runs in the bottom of the third to take control on their way to the win over the Panthers.
Ainsley Waddell did it all for Sequoia (9-4 PAL Bay, 16-6 overall), hitting a home run while going 2 for 3 with four RBIs. She also picked up the win in the circle, allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out six.
Amanda Latin and Lily Greiner each drove in run for Burlingame (2-11, 7-15-1).
Capuchino 11, San Mateo 0
The Mustangs were propelled to the Bay Division win with an eight-run second inning.
Jasmine Shapiro, Madison Choi and Alexandra Lapiz all drove in two runs for Capuchino (8-5 PAL Bay, 17-8 overall).
Lola Sierra earned the win with three innings of one-hit ball.
San Mateo falls to 3-10 in league play and 6-14 overall.
Mercy-Burlingame 19, Castilleja 5
Riley Lask drove in four runs and Coco Beck added three RBIs to lead the Crusaders to the WBAL victory over the Gators.
Mia Gonzalez and Elena Gonzalez each added two RBIs for Mercy (5-2 WBAL, 14-5 overall) as well.
Baseball
Valley Christian 3, Serra 2
The Padres, seeded sixth in the WCAL tournament, was eliminated in the first round by the third-seeded Warriors.
After three scoreless innings, Serra (13-14 overall) took a 1-0 lead in the fourth, but Valley Christian (22-5-1) rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Padres scored once in the top of the seventh, but could not complete the comeback.
Henry White and Kai Laxa picked up RBIs for the Padres. Sam Kretsch, a sophomore, got the start on the mound and was solid for the first five innings, but gave it up in the sixth. He allowed three runs on five hits.
Serra will now wait to see about its CCS future. The seeding meeting is Wednesday, May 18.
San Mateo 9, Harker 2
The Bearcats snapped a five-game slide with an Ocean Division win over the Eagles.
A five-run second put San Mateo (6-7 PAL Ocean, 13-13 overall) in control.
Bearcats starter Austin Lachapelle was masterful on the mound, striking out 13 in 6 1/3 innings of work. He allowed two runs on four hits with only two walks.
Despite scoring nine runs, San Mateo had only two RBIs offensively as Harker (2-11, 4-18) committed four errors. Giancarlo Selvitella and Chad Hawkins both drove in a run.
Woodside 8, Mills 5
Trailing 2-0 after two innings, the Wildcats scored four runs in the top of the third and then pulled away for the Ocean Division win.
Tanner Ellis drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double to pace the offense for Woodside (6-7 PAL Ocean, 13-1 overall). Braiden Boswell had a pair of doubles and also drove in a run for the Wildcats.
Mills falls to 5-8 in league play and 10-14 overall.
Terra Nova 7, Westmoor 1
The PAL Lake Division champion Tigers scored three runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth to beat the Rams to finish the Lake Division with a perfect 14-0 record.
Terra Nova is 16-5 overall and clinched the division's automatic CCS bid. Westmoor falls to 7-7 in Lake play and 11-12 overall.
Crystal Springs 22, Priory 11
The Gryphons doubled up the Panthers in a PAL Lake Division game.
The game was tied at 8-all after two innings, with both teams scoring five runs in the first and both adding three more in the second.
Crystal Springs (5-8-1 PAL Lake, 6-8-1 overall) was leading 12-11 going into the top of the seventh before erupting for 10 runs in its final at-bat.
Ryan Sullivan drove in a game-high four RBIs for Crystal Springs, while Taj Apparao, a freshman, and Josh Mirob each added three RBIs apiece. Sam Young and Cooper Guggenhime each drove in two runs for the Gryphons as well.
Priory falls to 7-6 in league play and 8-6 overall.
Design Tech 31, DCP Alum Rock 3
The Dragons scored seven in the first, three in the second, five in the third and eight in each the fourth and fifth innings to notch the PSAL victory.
Steven Maganaris had a huge game at the plate for D Tech (4-6 PSAL, 8-8 overall), mashing a pair of home runs while going 4 for 5, eight RBIs and five runs scored. Isaac Gradek, a freshman, was 5 for 6, adding six RBIs. Five other players added two RBIs apiece for the Dragons.
Adlai Warner and Eddy Yee combined to strike out 12 batters, with Yee, a freshman, fanning eight in three innings of work.
