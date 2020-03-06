Thursday
Boys’ basketball
Second round Nor Cal
tournament
Division I
No. 4 De La Salle-Concord 53, No. 5 Menlo-Atherton 43
The Bears led 27-23 with five minutes left in the third quarter, but the Spartans took control with a 21-0 run to advance to the Northern California semifinals.
The Bears were in the game at halftime, trailing by just one point, 21-20.
Skyler Thomas paced M-A (23-5) with 19 points, the only Bears player to score in double figures. JD Carson added 9 points, while Trevor Wargo pulled down 10 rebounds for M-A.
De La Salle improves to 25-7.
Division II
No. 3 Sacred Heart Prep 55, No. 6 Branson-Ross 53, 2 OT
The Bulls erased as 12-point deficit to force overtime and after neither team scored in the first OT period, Charlie Selna hit a short baseline jumper at the buzzer to advance to the semifinals Saturday night.
SHP (25-5) held Branson (31-3) to just 4 second-quarter points to lead 23-14 at halftime. The Gators led 31-23 going into the fourth, but the Bulls outscored SHP 24-16 to force overtime.
Aidan Braccia led SHP with 13 points, while Selna finished with 10. Emmer Nichols, Jai Deshpande and Everett Banks combined for 25 points.
Branson was led by Lukas Prongos, who scored a game-high 21 points.
SHP will be on the road at No. 2 St. Patrick-St. Vincent-Vallejo to take on the Bruins in a semifinal game Saturday. The Bruins topped No. 10 De Anza-Richmond, 85-66.
Division III
No. 11 Foothill-Palo Cedro 67, No. 14 Sequoia 58
The Ravens and Cougars broke out of the gate like gangbusters, combining for 48 first-quarter points, with Foothill leading 25-23 after eight minutes.
The game slowed down to a more normal pace the rest of the game as Foothill (27-5) pulled away over the final three quarter to advance to the semifinals, while as the season came to an end for Sequoia (18-12).
Division IV
No. 4 Hoover 60, No. 5 Hillsdale 58
The Knights, who have lived on the edge at several times during the playoffs, saw their season come to an end in Fresno as the Patriots blocked a shot at the buzzer.
Hillsdale (21-8) blocked a shot at the buzzer to beat Wilcox 55-53 in the quarterfinals of the CCS and then needed double overtime to get past Urban in the first round of Nor Cals Tuesday night.
Hoover improves to 25-9 on the season.
Division V
No. 2 Bradshaw Christan-Sacramento 58,
No. 7 Pacific Bay Christian 57
The season came to a heartbreaking end for the Eagles (28-4), who fell to The Pride.
Bradshaw Christian improves to 21-13.
Girls’ basketball
Second round Nor Cal tournament
Division II
No. 2 Clovis 69, No. 10 Sacred Heart Prep 65
Despite Kennedy Anderson making three free throws with 11 seconds left in regulation, the Gators fell to the Cougars in overtime.
SHP (16-10) had trailed the entire game before Kennedy’s free throws.
Clovis improves to 23-9 on the season.
Division III
No. 5 Woodside Priory 80, No. 4 St. Patrick-St. Vincent-Vallejo 45
The Panthers (20-5) pounded the Bruins (22-12) to advance to Saturday’s semifinals when they will host No. 8 Aptos, which beat No. 16 Lick-Wilmerding, 62-58
Division IV
No. 1 Colfax 61, No. 8 Half Moon Bay 34
The CCS Division IV champ Cougars (25-5) saw their season come to an end with a lopsided loss to the Falcons (30-4).
Wednesday
Baseball
Sequoia 4, Mills 3
The Ravens (4-0 overall) rallied for their fourth straight win to start the season, scoring two in the top of the sixth to tie it and once more in their final at-bat in the seventh to prevail at Mills (1-4). JP Boyle sparked the go-ahead rally with a one-out triple. Ben Singler then delivered an RBI knock. Senior reliever Kian Mirkia earned the win, firing four shutout innings of one-hit ball. Rocky Knuedler and Adam Trujillo added RBIs for the Ravens.
Capuchino 10, Terra Nova 0
Nick Balch went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs as the Mustangs (4-0) banged out 13 hits to take down Terra Nova (1-2). Starting pitcher Devin Meyer and reliever Patrick Volkman combined on the shutout. Meyer worked five innings to earn his first win of the season. Volkman, Ryan Lordier and Tyler Firpo added two hits apiece for Cap.
Leland 3, Carlmont 2
The Scots’ seventh-inning rally fell short at the Wilcox Preseason Tournament at Washington Park in Santa Clara. Carlmont (2-3) left the bases loaded in each the sixth and the seventh, managing just one run out of the two rallies in its final at-bat. Camden Scholl took the loss, working three innings while surrendering three runs in the third. Carlmont pitching, however, limited Leland to just one hit on the day. The Scots committed three errors, including two in the pivotal third.
