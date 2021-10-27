MONDAY
Girls’ golf
Barron repeats as WBAL champ
Brooke Barron, a junior from Mercy-Burlingame, defended her 2019 WBAL championship by shooting a 1-over 73 at Sunnyvale Muni.
Menlo’s Joelle Kim and Nueva School’s Cami Yen tied for third place with each carding a 78. Castilleja’s Norah Yang was second with a 75.
Harker, which finished the regular season in a tie with Castilleja atop the standings, earned the WBAL’s automatic team berth to CCS by shooting a team score of 421. Castilleja was second at 429, Sacred Heart Prep (476) was third and Menlo (497) fourth.
Boys’ water polo
Hillsdale 20, Half Moon Bay 6
Josiah Yeager and Billy DelChiaro both had milestone games as the Knights closed out the regular season with the win over the Cougars.
DelChiaro scored a game-high eight goals against HMB to give him 75 goals on the season. Yeager scored six times to give him a nice, round 100 goals this season.
Girls’ tennis
Burlingame 4, Woodside 3
The Panthers held off the Wildcats in the final regular-season match of the season.
Burlingame took three of the four singles matches. Ella Rafferty dropped only one game at No. 3 singles, while Mila Mulready and Kelli Eng each lost only two games.
The Panthers clinched the win at No. 1 doubles, where Kaleia Daga and Molly Wachhorst won 6-1, 6-2.
Woodside’s Camilla Jerng prevented a Burlingame sweep at singles, winning at No. 4, 6-3, 6-3.
Adin Helfand and Claire Cook won the marathon match of the day for the Wildcats, posting a 1-6, 6-4, (10-5) decision over Lily Greiner and Isabella Lazarov.
In other action …
Carlmont swept Half Moon Bay, 7-0. Victoria Gittoes cruised to 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles for the Scots. … Sequoia beat Westmoor, 7-0. Clara Murman posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles for the Ravens.
