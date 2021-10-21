TUESDAY
Boys’ water polo
Terra Nova 14, Priory 5
The Tigers clinched at least a share of the Ocean Division title with the win over the Panthers.
Terra Nova (10-0) holds a two-game lead over Hillsdale (8-2) with two matches left in the regular season.
Christian Tertzell led the Tigers with four goals. Donovan Potter added a hat trick and Terra Nova goaltender Nick Garrett added a goal as well.
The winner of the Ocean Division will face the third-place team from the Bay Division in a match to determine the PAL’s final automatic bid to the Central Coast Section tournament.
Sequoia 10, San Mateo 9
The Ravens clipped the Bearcats to move above .500 on the season.
Drew Ostrander, Jack Lahnam and Finn Moody all scored twice to lead Sequoia (6-5).
Half Moon Bay 14, Capuchino 2
Wyatt Brians scored a game-high five goals to lead the Cougars to the win.
Miles Rippberger added four goals for HMB (7-3), while Robert Simmons netted a hat trick for the Cougars.
Girls’ water polo
Capuchino 8, Half Moon Bay 7
The Mustangs pulled off a huge upset in beating the first-place Cougars.
Gabby Dudum notched five goals to lead Capuchino (6-4), while goalie Logan Dellanini finished with nine saves.
HMB came into the match tied with Hillsdale atop the Ocean Division standings. With the loss, the Cougars dropped a game behind the Knights. The two will meet Monday in San Mateo to decide the Ocean Division winner. HMB beat Hillsdale in the first meeting this season.
In other action …
Terra Nova (5-5) buried Mercy-Burlingame, 18-3. … San Mateo (6-5) got past Mills, 9-4.
Volleyball
Half Moon Bay 3, South City 0
The undefeated Cougars guaranteed at least a share of the Ocean Division title with a 25-10, 25-10, 25-7 win over the Warriors.
HMB (12-0) holds a two-game lead over Terra Nova with two matches left in the regular season.
Joey Ventrone and Natalie Inglis combined to dish out 38 assists for the Cougars. Olivia Perez-Foster and Hannah Paik each finished with six kills for HMB.
Sacred Heart Prep 3, Notre Dame-Belmont 2
The Gators outlasted the Tigers in five sets, 25-19, 25-243, 11-25, 20-25, 15-9.
Millie Muir finished with 14 kills to go along with 30 assists and 18 digs for SHP (7-1). Isabelle Marco led the SHP offense, finishing with 18 kills and 19 digs.
NDB falls to 5-3 and remain in third place in the WBAL Foothill Division standings.
In other action …
Carlmont (9-3) ralied from a two-set deficit to beat Woodside (3-9) in five sets, 13-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-11. … Menlo-Atherton (7-5) swept past Sequoia (2-10), 27-25, 25-19, 25-18. … Aragon (8-4) needed five sets to beat San Mateo (1-11), 23-25, 25-15, 12-25, 25-22, 15-9. … In Ocean Division action, Capuchino (8-4) beat El Camino (8-4) in four sets, 25-11, 18-25, 26-24, 25-22. … Terra Nova (10-2) swept Westmoor (4-8), 25-18, 25-22, 25-20.
Girls’ tennis
Aragon 6, Half Moon Bay 1
The Dons remained a game behind fourth-place Woodside with the win over Aragon.
The second-, third- and fourth-place teams in the Bay Division, along with the Ocean Division champion, will play in the PAL team tournament to decided the league’s second automatic CCS berth.
Aragon (6-6) dominated the four singles matches. Varsha Jawadi and Anne He dropped only one game in 6-0, 6-1 wins at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively.
HMB (1-11) picked up its win at No. 2 doubles, where Bella Davila and Joey Collins needed three sets to beat Shreya Arjun and Kexin Zhang 6-4, 1-6, (12-10).
Burlingame 7, Hillsdale 0
The Panthers stayed in third place in the Bay Division standings with a sweep of the Knights.
Mila Mulready, playing at No. 1 singles, dropped only one game for Burlingame (8-4). Kaleia Daga, playing at No. 4 singles, posted a 6-1, 6-1 win.
Sequoia 7, Capuchino 0
Ravens need to win only one of two matches next week to clinch the Ocean Division title outright.
MJ Hartman won her No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-1; Ciara Murman posted a win at No. 3 singles at love, while Delilah Khoury won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
Harker 4, Sacred Heart Prep 3
The Gators put a scare into the WBAL-leading Eagles, but Harker pulled out the win.
Natalie Diaz posted a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles. In doubles, the No. 1 tandem of Berkeley Bernstein and Leah Lynch won in three sets, 7-5, 6-1, (10-6). Audrey Hampton and Clementine Devaux posted a 3-6, 6-1, (10-5) victory at No. 2 doubles.
In other action …
Menlo-Atherton (12-0) cruised past San Mateo (1-11), 7-0, dropping only seven games in the four singles matches. … Westmoor (10-2) got past Terra Nova (4-8), 4-3. … Mills (9-3) beat El Camino (5-7) 6-1. … Oceana (6-6) had little trouble in a 6-1 win over South City (0-12), 6-1.
Girls’ golf
Menlo-Atherton 232, San Mateo 248
The Bears toppped the Bearcats at Poplar Creek Golf Course to clinch the PAL’s second automatic berth into the CCS tournament.
M-A joins Bay Division regular-season champion, Hillsdale.
Katie Spivakovsky led M-A with a 2-over 37. Nathalie Benrey carded a 41 and Angelina Heller a 47 for the Bears.
San Mateo was led by Lindsey Huang, who fired an even-par 35. Hannah Sangha finished with a 43 for the Bearcats.
The PAL individual tournament is scheduled for today at Poplar Creek.
