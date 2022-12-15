TUESDAY
Girls’ soccer
Carlmont 3, Presentation 0
Tied 1-1 at halftime, the Scots scored twice in the second half to grab the non-league win from the Panthers.
Kaylee Kim, Lindsey Wong and Emily Gerhlein Allen all scored for Carlmont (3-2-1). Niyati Hazari and Thais Nunez each picked up an assist.
Half Moon Bay 1 El Camino 0
The Cougars took a 1-0 lead at halftime and made it stand in the win over the Colts.
Denely Acosta scored the goal for HMB (4-3) off an assist from Sydney Fingerhut.
The Cougars defensive line of Isabel Ortega, Via Jeffs, Kamryn Lmprecht and Mackenzie Chaney helped keep El Camino (0-4) off the scoreboard.
In other action …
Sequoia (3-0-2) took a 2-0 lead into halftime and held on for a 2-1 win over Terra Nova (2-3-1). … Urban School-SF drilled Crystal Springs (1-3), 6-0.
Boys’ soccer
Menlo-Atherton 2, Sacred Heart Cathedral 2
Trailing 2-0 at halftime, the Bears scored two second-half goals to pull out a draw against the Irish.
M-A is now 1-2-3 on the season. SHC
Girls’ basketball
Jefferson 44, Gunn 39
Grace Wang had only seven points for the Grizzlies, but she dominated everywhere in helping lead Jefferson to the non-league victory over the Titans.
Wang grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds for Jefferson (3-4), while also dishing out 10 assists and coming up with five steals.
Taulelei Matavao led the Grizzlies with 11 points, while Lupe Etene-Faamoe was right behind, with 10 points and 10 boards.
Crystal Springs 53, Design Tech 2
Caitlyn Kramer scored 13 points, Jemma Lacap had 11 points and seven steals and Raelyn De La Cruz 10 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Gryphons.
In other action …
Nueva School (1-0) slipped past Jewish Community School-SF, 45-43. … Santa Cruz had no problem with Terra Nova (4-2), beating the Tigers, 50-28. … Summit Shasta (3-0) bolted past Mercy-Burlingame (3-2), 76-42.
Boys’ basketball
Westmoor 66, Wallenberg-SF 26
The Rams had three players score in double figures as they cruised to the non-league win over the Bulldogs.
Rickson Santos led the way for Westmoor (5-2), finishing with a game-high 17 points. Matthew Murillo added 16 for the Rams, while Trey Knight chipped in 14.
Murillo also added eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block.
In other action …
Jewish Community beat The Nueva School (1-5), 58-52. … Crystal Springs (4-3) topped Design Tech (0-7), 47-36. … M-A (5-0) scraped past Palo Alto, 46-45.
