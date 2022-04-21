TUESDAY
Softball
Sequoia 1, Capuchino 0
The teams combined for just five hits, with a Ravens score in the top of the sixth accounting for the only run of the game.
Sequoia starter Ainsley Waddell out-dueled Capuchino's Nohemi Livingston, with Waddell tossing a complete game with 15 strikeouts and allowing just three hits. Livingston was nearly as good, also going seven, allowing one run on two hits.
Waddell scored the game's only run after she tripled and came in to score on a wild pitch. Sequoia improves to 4-2 in PAL Bay play and 11-4 overall, while Cap falls to 4-3 and 12-6.
Hillsdale 5, San Mateo 1
Trailing 1-0 after 4 ½ innings, the Knights pulled out the win with five runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Hannah Levy hit her fourth home run of the year, just two shy of the career-high six she hit last season as a junior. She drove in two runs against San Mateo (2-5 PAL Bay, 5-9 overall). Sammie Marinec had the other RBI for Hillsdale (5-2, 9-5).
Lexi Kuka picked up the win with three innings of relief while not allowing a hit. Hillsdale starter Sydney Nagamine went the first four innings, allowing an unearned run on just two hits.
Woodside 8, Burlingame 3
The Wildcats picked up their first PAL Bay Division win of the season while the Panthers still are searching for their first Bay victory.
Woodside (1-6 PAL Bay, 6-10 overall) took a 4-0 lead after two innings, including three runs in the second, but Burlingame (0-6, 5-10-1) started chipping away, scoring one in the fourth and two more in the fifth to close to 4-3.
But the Panthers would get no closer as the Wildcats put the game away with a four-run sixth.
Lilliana Magana and Sophia Riccardi each drove in two runs to lead the offense for Woodside. Burlingame got RBIs from Giana Johnson, Olivia Fleming and Lily Greiner.
Baseball
Half Moon Bay 8, San Mateo 2
The Cougars continue to be the team to beat in the PAL Ocean Division standings as the division leaders beat the Bearcats.
HMB (6-1 PAL Ocean, 11-8 overall) scored in every inning except the fourth. Trevor Corucinni, Aidan Vazquez and Gavin Giacotto all drove in two runs for the Cougars, while Jared Mettam went 3 for 4 with two triples and three runs scored.
San Mateo (3-3, 10-7), which was limited to five hits, got RBIs rom Ethan Nekota and Julian Delfin.
Menlo School 8, Harker 0
The Knights moved a game above the .500 mark in PAL Ocean Division play with the win over the Eagles and moved into a three-way tie for second place.
Menlo (4-3 PAL Ocean, 8-7-1 overall) took a 1-0 lead in the first and took control of the game with a three-run third before capping the win for a four-run fifth. Chase Hurwitz and Eric Young each had a double and drove in two runs to the offense for the Knights. Ryan Schnell improved to 3-0 in Ocean play and 5-1 overall on the mound with six innings of work.
Mills 9, Sacred Heart Prep 8
The Vikings earned one of their biggest wins of the season, knocking off the Gators in a PAL Ocean Division meeting.
Mills (2-4 PAL Ocean, 6-10 overall) scored once in the top of the eighth inning to break the tie. The Vikings took a 7-0 lead after four innings, scoring two runs in the third and four more in the fourth. But SHP (4-3, 6-11) came roaring back, scoring eight in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead.
Mills, however, rallied to tie the game with a run in the top of the sixth and then won it with the run in the eighth.
Justin Kang not only earned the win on the mound, coming in to pitch starting the fifth inning, he was also the Vikings' offensive leader, with two hits, including a three-run, bases-loaded double on his way to a five-RBI day.
SHP was led by Andrew Rocha, Devin Saltzgaber and Will Thomson, who all had two RBIs apiece.
Woodside 5, El Camino 2
Conor Davison and Braiden Boswell each drove in two runs to lead the Wildcats over the Colts.
Boswell doubled and homered for Woodside (3-4 PAL Ocean, 9-7 overall).
That was enough offense for Wildcats starting pitcher Chris Fancher, who pitched a complete game, allowing two runs while scattering seven hits.
Raul Reyes and Joseph Pierotti each drove in a run for El Camino (4-3, 8-9).
Terra Nova 5, Crystal Springs 2
The Lake Division-leading Tigers stayed undefeated in league play with the win over the Gryphons.
Gino Venturi was nearly unhittable on the mound for Terra Nova (9-0 PAL Lake, 10-3 overall). Venturi struck out 10 before giving way to Donovan Mcaulay, who earned the save.
The Tigers' offense was led by Mason Mini, who collected three hits and drove in three.
Crystal Springs falls to 4-4 in league play and 3-4 overall.
South City 8, Jefferson 5
The teams went back and forth before the Warriors secured the win.
Jefferson (0-7 PAL Lake, 0-9 overall) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second, South City (3-5, 4-10) answered by taking the lead with three runs in the top of the third and one more in fourth for a 4-2 advantage. The Grizzlies came right back, however, tying the game at 4-all with two runs in the bottom of the third.
The teams exchanged runs before South City took control with three runs in the top of the sixth.
Martin Chen drove in two runs to pace the offense for the Warriors. Eric Camilo and Leo Bergesen each had an RBI for South City as well.
College baseball
San Mateo 4, Cañada 2
The Bulldogs stayed in a tie for first place in the Coast North Conference following the win over the rival Colts.
CSM and Skyline are tied for first after West Valley fell to Chabot, 9-8.
Cañada (3-13 Coast North, 7-28 overall) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third and after CSM (12-4, 21-13-1) put up a two-spot in the top of the fourth, the Colts answered with the tying run in the bottom of the fifth.
CSM's two runs in the top of the sixth proved to be the difference. Marcus Aranda hit a solo home run for the Bulldogs, who also got RBIs from Kai Hori, Nolan Ackerman and Thomas Eisenstat.
Emilio Flores earned the win for CSM, giving up two runs on five hits in five innings of work. David Craig earned a four-inning save without allowing a hit. The pair combined for 11 strikeouts.
Tyler Nelson had the only RBI for the Colts.
Skyline 9, San Francisco 2
The Trojans kept pace with San Mateo atop the Coast North Conference standings after beating the last-place Rams.
After three scoreless innings, Skyline (12-4 Coast North, 26-8 overall) took control with a five-run fourth. The Trojans would go on to scored nine runs on 12 hits. Jesse Pierce went 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs to lead the Skyline attack. Trey Zahursky drove in a pair of runs, while Jace Jeremiah, Michael Sarhatt and Camron Grant all had an RBI apiece.
Conor Hourigan earned the win for Skyline, working six innings, allowing one run on five hits.
