THURSDAY
Boys’ basketball
Updated: January 7, 2023 @ 5:33 am
THURSDAY
Boys’ basketball
Carlmont 63, Sacred Heart Prep 50
The Scots grabbed a big win over the Gators that will draw attention around the Central Coast Section.
Trailing 16-13 after the first quarter, Carlmont (8-3) took control of the game by outscoring SHP 14-8 in the second to lead 27-24 at halftime. The Scots then capped the win in the fourth, outscoring the Gators 19-10.
Nate Wong had a huge game for the Scots, scoring a game-high 22 points and coming up with four steals. Matthew Abiezzi added 10, Ben Lefer had 9 and Enzo Carvahlo finished with 7 points, but made clutch free throws down the stretch.
SHP (4-4) was led by Sam Norris, who finished with 14 points. He was the only Gator to finish in double digits.
Amador Valley-Pleasanton 51, Sequoia 31
The Ravens are still looking for their first win of the season after dropping a non-league decision to the Dons to fall to 0-10.
Amador Valley improves to 8-6 with the victory.
Girls’ basketball
Notre Dame-Belmont 56, The King’s Academy 39
This game was decided in the first quarter, when the Tigers held the Knights to just 1 point to lead 20-1 after the opening period.
The teams stayed close the rest of the way. Over the final three quarters, NDB (10-1) outscored TKA (8-3), 38-36, but the damage was done in the first.
Amador Valley-Pleasanton 47, Sequoia 31
The Ravens dropped a game below .500 with the loss to the Dons.
Sequoia is 4-5 going into Friday’s game against Menlo School. Amador Valley climbed to .500 on the season with an 8-8 record.
