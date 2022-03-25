WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Aragon 6, Carlmont 4, 8 innings
Addison Yeh and Ryan Fernandez each drove in a run in the top of the eighth inning to lead the Dons past the Scots.
Aragon (3-0 PAL Bay, 7-1 overall) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but Carlmont (0-1, 6-3-1) tied it on a two-run homer from Tripp Garrish.
The Dons retook the lead on a Noah Frandsen two-run shot in the top of the sixth, a bomb Aragon manager Lenny Souza said landed above the concrete “C” behind the center field fence at the Carlmont field.
It was a short-lived lead, however, as Carson Vance tied it for the Scots with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning.
Trailing 6-4 in their final at-bat, the Scots loaded the bases with two outs, but Aragon’s Colin Trizuto got a game-ending strikeout.
Pat Mori and Alan Tanielu also had RBIs for Aragon.
Burlingame 3, Hillsdale 1
The Panthers scored single runs in the first, second and fifth innings to pull out the win in its PAL Bay Division opener.
Blake Dempsey was strong on the mound for Burlingame (1-0 PAL Bay, 6-3 overall), pitching five innings, allowing one earned run while scattering five hits and striking out five. Ryan Kall earned a two-inning save.
Kall had a big day at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Lou Martineau and Charlie Happ also drove in runs for the Panthers.
Blake Cowans drove in the only run for Hillsdale (1-2, 8-3). Tyler Douglass went 2 for 4 for the Knights and Andrew Khau added a double.
Menlo-Atherton 17, King’s Academy 5
The Bears scored eight runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back in beating the Knights.
M-A (1-0 PAL Bay, 3-7 overall) was led by Griff Williams and Matt MacLeod, who both drive in three runs, with Williams blasting a home run. Jackson Williams, Reno DiBono and Davis Phillips all drove in two runs each.
In addition, M-A stole eight bases, led by three from Kyle Magliococo and two from MacLeod.
Griff Williams earned the win on the mound, working the first three innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits.
King’s Academy falls to 1-4 in Bay play and 2-9-1 overall.
Softball
Terra Nova 15, South City 6
Trailing 5-4 after three inning, the Tigers took control following a seven-run fourth.
Presley Matteucci had the big bat for Terra Nova (2-0 PAL Ocean, 3-5 overall), driving in five runs. Alexandria Gonzales, Gianna Tassio and Eleanor Jonas all drive in two runs apiece for the Tigers.
Tassio went the distance in picking up the win for Terra Nova. All six of the Warriors’ runs were unearned as Tassio held South City (01, 1-4) to just four hits while striking out six.
The Warriors got two RBIs each from Michelle Hara, Jianna Nabung and Alyssandra Martinez Romero.
Menlo-Atherton 17, El Camino 8
The Bears scored 17 runs on 16 hits in a win over the Colts.
M-A (2-1 PAL Ocean, 5-6 overall) scored four run in the first and added another in the second for a quick 5-0 lead. El Camino (0-2, 1-5) cut the deficit with a three-run third, but the Bears took command of the game with five runs in the top of the fourth.
Nah Blunt and Valeria Valdez both drove in three runs for the Bears, with Blunt clubbing a home run. Celestiana Tanielu, Donnabella Gaetano and Ashlyn Roeder all added two RBIs apiece.
El Camino was paced by Isabel Iniguez, who doubled, homered and drove in three runs. Helena Cruz drove in two runs for the Colts.
Design Tech 21, Latino College Prep 0
The Dragons scored 10 runs in the first inning and needed only three frames to post the mercy-rule victory.
Nia Raghavan and Lauren Wu each had three RBIs to lead D Tech (2-0 PSAL, 7-2 overall). Isabella Gamez, Kat Alvarez, Jeneva Fletcher and Samantha Saito all had two RBIs for the Dragons as well.
Boys’ tennis
Aragon 5, Hillsdale 2
The Dons dominated the three doubles matches as Thomas Nie and Keiya Wada, Ethan Chinn and Amatai Smyla, and Yossi Moff and Jack Murphy combined to lose only one game over six sets.
Hillsdale picked up wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles from Akbar Beg and George Jiang, respectively.
Boys’ lacrosse
St. Ignatius 16, Menlo School 2
The national power Wildcats dominated the Knights in a WCAL match.
Sergio Beltran, the reigning Daily Journal Football Player of the Year, and Bradford Tudor accounted for the scoring for Menlo, while goalie Bax Barlow made 10 saves.
Girls’ lacrosse
Sacred Heart Prep 15, Menlo-Atherton 3
The Gators scored a dozen first-half goals as they cruised past the rival Bears in a non-league match.
Ellie Noto led the way offensively for SHP, scoring six times. Carolina Espinosa and Kat Showalter each added two goals as well.
Ava Shenk added a goal and three assists for the Gators.
St. Francis 15, Menlo School 4
Ellie Knoll had a goal and an assist to pace the Knights’ offense in a loss to the Lancers.
Kate Kepner, Madison Vitro and Laynie Sheehan also scored for Menlo.
Avery Janoski scored a game-high five goals to lead St. Francis.
College beach volleyball
College of San Mateo’s beach volleyball team faces a double first place Coast Conference showdown on Friday.
Off to a 2-0 league start and sporting a four-match winning streak this month (4-2 overall), the Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to meet co-leader West Valley (2-0, 7-3) and perennial favorite Cabrillo (1-0, 9-1) on the West Valley College court. Competition begins at noon, with CSM facing Cabrillo, followed by a 1:30 p.m. contest with West Valley.
CSM’s beach team is led by fall volleyball veterans Naomie Cremoux (out of Los Altos High School) and Angelina Estrada (James Logan) in the No. 1 pair position. Other top players include Lolo Folau (Aragon), Alister Borabo (Mercy, Burlingame), Val Bruk (San Mateo), and Zooey Walworth (San Mateo).
