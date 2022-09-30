WEDNESDAY
Boys’ water polo
Menlo School 11, Bellarmine 9
The Knights set up a showdown next month with rival Sacred Heart Prep after knocking the Nor Cal-power Bells.
Menlo (3-0 WCAL, 9-2 overall) took control of the match in the first period, outscoring Bellarmine (1-2) 4-2. Down a starter, Menlo’s starting lineup played the whole match — head coach Jack Bowen did not make a substitution.
Tommy Kiesling and Jackson Coleman each scored three goals to lead the Knights. Teddy Meeks tallied twice while goaltender Cormac Mulloy finished with 13 saves.
Sacred Heart Prep 14, St. Ignatius 3
The Gators held the Wildcats to one first-half goal and cruised to the WCAL win.
Will Swart paced the offense for SHP (3-0 WCAL), scoring five goals on five shots. Nelson Harris added a pair of goals and an assist.
Menlo-Atherton 10, Hillsdale 9
The Bears needed overtime, but they knocked the Knights from the unbeaten ranks and pulled into a first-place tie in the Bay Division.
Dylan Scirpo scored the game-winner for M-A (3-1 PAL Bay), while Vaughn Freiermuth scored three times for the Bears.
Hillsdale falls to 3-1 in Bay play.
In other action …
Woodside beat Aragon 8-6 for its third win in a row and forged a three-way tie atop the Bay Division standings. The Wildcats, Hillsdale and M-A are all 3-1. … Carlmont topped Terra Nova, 11-6.
Girls’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep 8, St. Ignatius 4
In a defensive battle, the Gators held the Wildcats to just one first-half goal on their way to the WCAL win.
Vivian Golub led the offense for SHP (2-0 WCAL), netting a hat trick. Natalia Szczerba and Riley Hocker each scored twice, with Szczerba adding a pair of assists.
Anya Frey, Elsa Holscher, Lily Wall and Eliza Harlow scored for SI.
Menlo School 14, Presentation 0
The Knights posted a rare shutout, blanking the Panthers in a WCAL meeting.
Kenya Cassidy led the offense for Menlo (2-1 WCAL), netting six goals. Erica Fenyo added four goals and four steals, while Sofia Flieri had four steals to go along with a goal and two assists.
Even Menlo goaltender Nyla Sharma got into the scoring column, scoring once while finishing with four saves.
Carlmont 13, Notre Dame-Belmont 10
The Scots held off the Tigers in a PAL Bay Division match.
Carlmont took a 4-1 lead after the first period, but NDB rallied in the second with four goals and trailed 8-5 at halftime.
Katie Johnson filled the cage for the Tigers, scoring eight times. Chloe Parkinson and Mallory Moore rounded out the scoring. NDB goalies Samantha Gould and Francesca Arbelaez combined for 11 saves.
In other action …
Woodside beat Aragon, 5-2. … Burlingame outlasted Menlo-Atherton, 8-5.
Girls’ tennis
San Mateo 4, Hillsdale 3
The Bearcats earned their first Bay Division win of the season, holding off the winless Cougars.
HMB (0-6 PAL Bay) won three of four singles matches, but San Mateo (1-5) swept the three singles matches to pull out the win. Katie Hong’s 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles gave the Bearcats the singles win they needed to capture the team victory.
Charlotte Ragozin, Kate Underwood and Shahbano Aurangzeb all won singles matches for HMB.
Hillsdale 5, Woodside 2
Chloe Goh won her No. 3 singles match at love to help lead the Knights to the win over the Wildcats.
Gurkiran Sohal dropped only two games in her No. 2 singles win for Hillsdale (2-4 PAL Bay). Woodside’s Camilla Jerng won at No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-2.
Girls’ golf
Woodside 204, Half Moon Bay 234
Katelyn Fung shot an 8-over 37 to lead the Wildcats to the win over the Cougars on the Old Course at Half Moon Bay Golf Links.
Shay Brandes was two shots back, finishing with a 39 for Woodside, while Kianna Parrish finished with a 41.
HMB was led by Alexa Godoy, who shot a 42. Keila Moncada carded a 44 for the Cougars.
Mercy-Burlingame 282, Castilleja 292
Jaylyn Remolona shot a 45 to lead the Crusaders to the WBAL win over the Gators at Green Hills Country Club in Millbrae.
Eva Denten added a 52 for Mercy. Castilleja was led by Kristen Tang, who carded a 47.
