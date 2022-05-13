WEDNESDAY
CCS boys’ lacrosse
No. 5 Menlo-Atherton 15, No. 12 Aptos 1
The Bears buried the Mariners in the first round of the CCS tournament.
Marcello Battista led the way offensively for M-A (17-2), scoring four goals. Andy Purpura and Jeremy Koren each netted a hat trick.
The Bears dominated in every phase of the game: they forced 19 turnovers with Jack Kryger accounting for nearly a third of those with six. M-A also controlled the ground game, scooping up 35 ground balls.
Up next for M-A is a meeting at No. 4 Los Gatos (16-4) at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Bears and Wildcats have faced off five times in the last two years — with Los Gatos winning all five. They are the only matches M-A has lost over the past two seasons.
No. 6 Menlo School 16, No. 11 Palo Alto 3
In its CCS debut, the Knights cruised past their neighbors to the south in the first round of the CCS tournament.
Menlo (11-7) took control of the match in the first half, leading 9-0 at halftime. Carter Jung, who will continue his lacrosse career at Amherst College, connected on half of his shots, scoring five goals on 10 attempts, while also adding an assist. Ben Banatao was the Knights’ leading distributor, picking up four assists and scoring one of his own.
With the win, the Knights advance to Saturday’s 1 p.m. quarterfinal match on the road at No. 3 Bellarmine (11-5).
No. 7 Stevenson 9, No. 10 Serra 7
It was a long bus ride back home from Pebble Beach for the Padres, who saw their season come to an end with a loss to the Pirates.
Serra finishes the season with a record of 6-9.
Stevenson (14-6) advances to face second-seeded Sacred Heart Prep (19-2) at noon Saturday.
Girls’ lacrosse
Menlo-Atherton advances, Woodside eliminated
The seventh-seeded Bears moved into the quarterfinals of the CCS tournament following a 21-8 win over No. 10 Mountain View.
M-A (13-4) will take on host Sacred Heart Prep (13-3), the No. 2 seed, at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Woodside (15-4), the No. 8 seed, saw its season ended by No. 9 Mitty, 13-9. The Monarchs will face No. 1 St. Ignatius (16-2) at 10 a.m. Saturday.
CCS boys’ tennis
No. 1 Menlo School, 7, No. 5 Gunn 0
The Knights won their third straight CCS match at love, sweeping past the Titans and into the championship match for the 13th straight season.
Menlo is looking to repeat as champs and has won nine of the last 12 CCS titles.
Two of the best junior players around faced off at No. 1 singles, with Menlo’s Evan Burnett winning the first set 7-5 before Gunn’s Raghave Jangbahadur had to retire due to injury.
Otherwise, it was standard win for the Knights, who have yet to even lose a set during CCS.
They will face No. 2 Cupertino (19-1) in the final at 1 p.m. Friday at Bay Club Courtside in Los Gatos.
Baseball
Hillsdale 5, Aragon 4
The Knights severely damaged the Dons chances of earning an automatic bid to the CCS playoffs by scoring three runs in the top of the seventh to turn a 4-2 deficit into a 5-4 victory.
It was a real gut punch for Aragon (5-8 PAL Bay, 15-9 overall), who overcame a 2-0 deficit by scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth only to see Hillsdale (3-10, 12-13) rally the next inning.
Hillsdale got two RBIs apiece from Andre Khau and Santino Sylvestri. Nick Strezo earned the win, working six innings, allowing four runs on nine hits. Jeremy Penos came on to pitch the seventh for the save for the Knights.
If Hillsdale can win Friday’s finale, it will finish with a 13-13 overall record and qualify the Knights to apply for a CCS at-large bid.
Menlo-Atherton 3, Burlingame 0
The Bears helped their chances of earning an automatic playoff berth out of the Bay Division with a crucial win over the Panthers.
The worst M-A (7-6 PAL, 12-14 overall) is 7-7 in Bay play, which would move the Bears into a tie for third place in the division and would give them one of five automatic berths into CCS.
Reno DiBono was masterful on the mound for M-A, limiting Burlingame to just four hits and worked into the seventh inning.
Jackson Williams got the final two outs for the save.
Offensively, Owen Keep and Joe Meyer each had an RBI for the Bears.
Burlingame falls to 9-4 in Bay play and 15-11 overall.
Softball
South City 8, Menlo-Atherton 7
The Warriors scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend their lead to 8-4 and then had to withstand a seventh-inning rally from the Bears to pull out the Ocean Division win in the regular-season finale.
Jianna Nabung homered and drove in a pair of runs for South City (6-6 PAL Ocean, 8-12 overall) with Angelina Rogers also coming up with two RBIs.
M-A (5-7, 13-14) was led by Ate Tovo, who drove in three runs.
Mills 10, El Camino 0
Aaliyah Stuart went 3 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the Vikings to the win over the Colts.
Mills (11-1 PAL Ocean, 12-6 overall) will play a non-league game against San Mateo Saturday and then wait to see what happens at the CCS seeding meeting. The Vikings have clinched a berth by winning the Ocean Division title.
Half Moon Bay 18, Jefferson 0
Emily Chavez had a double and triple as she and Emily Seva both drove in four runs to lead the Cougars past the Grizzlies in the season finale for both teams.
HMB (9-3 PAL Ocean, 9-8 overall) scored 13 runs in the first inning.
