WEDNESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Serra 62, Bellarmine 43
The Padres (3-0 WCAL, 10-2) have emerged as the first three-game winner in the West Catholic Athletic League, racing past Bellarmine at Morton Family Gymnasium. Seniors Garret Keyhani and Miles Klapper led the way with 23 points each for Serra. Keyhani led the Padres with five rebounds, while sophomore Ryan Pettis was active with five points, four assists and two steals.
Half Moon Bay 55, Westmoor 48
Junior guard Drew Dorwin scored 20 points to lead the Cougars (2-0 PAL North, 5-4 overall) to their second straight league win of the year. Sophomore guard Gavin Glynn connected for three 3-pointers to add 14 points for HMB. Westmoor (0-2, 4-9) was paced by juniors Noah Cote and Trey Knights with 14 points apiece.
Terra Nova 61, South City 50
The Tigers (1-1 PAL North, 7-7 overall) outscored the Warriors 20-11 in the second quarter and rode it to their first league win of the season. Sophomore Jermaine Camasura and senior Gio Thompson paced Terra Nova with 14 points apiece. South City (1-1, 7-5) was led by a game-high 19 points from Joshua Davis.
Woodside 41, Mills 40
Ryan Razi scored 11 points and Luke Buddie added 10 to lead the Wildcats (1-0 PAL South, 3-8 overall) to victory by the narrowest of margins in their PAL opener. Sophomore guard Andrew Tinson hit three 3-pointers to add nine points for Woodside. Mills (0-1, 2-11) boasted the leading scorer as junior Corey Wong totaled 16 points.
Aragon 62, Burlingame 54
The Dons (1-0 PAL South, 4-7 overall) jumped out to the lead by virtue of an 18-11 second quarter to stun Burlingame (0-1, 8-4) in the PAL South Division opener. Colin Trizuto netted 16 points for Aragon while Troy Johnson added 15 and Logan Wall 11. The Panthers had four scorers in double figures, led by Jacob Yamagishi’s 13 points, including three 3s, to match his season-high.
Carlmont 72, Hillsdale 57
Enzo Carvalho-Goncalves was dialed in to the tune of six 3-pointers for a game-high 23 points as Carlmont (1-0 PAL South, 6-5 overall) dominated the PAL South Division opener. Matthew Abiezzi added 14 and Ben Lefer 11 for the Scots, who outscored the Knights 20-8 in the second quarter and then won an up-tempo third quarter 24-19. Junior guards Brady Carson and Dante Hauser paced Hillsdale (0-1, 4-9) with 19 point apiece.
In other action, Sequoia (1-0 PAL South, 4-8 overall) rolled to a 66-55 win over San Mateo (0-1, 6-7).
Girls’ basketball
Terra Nova 59, South City 36
The Tigers (1-1 PAL North, 3-6 overall) had 12 different players score points, including a team-high nine points apiece from senior Jocelyn Calvillo and junior Samantha Edwards. South City (0-1, 5-4) was led by sophomore Abreana Hodge’s game-high 16 points. The game was the only PAL North matchup of the evening, as both the Oceana-Jefferson game, and the Westmoor-HMB game were postponed due to COVID protocols.
Sequoia 52, San Mateo 30
The new era of Sequoia hoops (1-0 PAL South, 8-5 overall) got off to a win in its first league game, erupting for a 15-6 lead in the first quarter and never looking back. New head Nick McCullar’s team — which graduated last season’s three core seniors, Jacqueline Kurland, Caitlin Dulsky and Alexis Jackson — was paced by16 points from freshman Nohe’alani Stores. San Mateo (0-1, 3-10) was led by junior Katie Hong’s 10 points.
In other action, Mills (1-0 PAL South, 7-3 overall) tolled to a 77-42 win over Woodside (0-1, 3-5); and Hillsdale (1-0 PAL South, 11-1 overall) overcame a 30-20 halftime deficit to claim a 63-55 win over Carlmont (0-1, 5-6).
