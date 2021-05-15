Oh, how the tide can turn in the WCAL.
The tide turned in a hurry for the Serra basketball team Friday night. The Padres (3-1 West Catholic Athletic League North, 5-3 overall) endured a seven-and-a-half minute scoring drought in the first half but caught fire to start the third quarter en route to a big finish and a 57-53 victory over Sacred Heart Cathedral (0-2, 1-3) at Morton Family Gymnasium.
Trailing 28-11 at the half, the Padres shot 8 of 10 from the floor in the third quarter and ultimately took their first lead of the night with 2:19 remaining in regulation. With the game tied, senior point guard Chris Garcia came up with a steal at midcourt on a long, reckless inbound pass and Dimitri Koutsogeorgas got to the line to hit a pair of free throws to put Serra on top to stay.
“We just had the momentum,” Serra senior Luke Bidinost said of Garcia’s second steal of the night. “That was just a big play. Big stops lead to big buckets.”
Bidinost lit the fire with a gutsy dribble-drive on Serra’ first possession of the second half, hammering through double-team traffic to bank high off the glass with an underhand layup. He added another one later in the third quarter amid an 11-0 Serra run. The senior went on to total 10 points, six of them coming in the pivotal third period.
“I just wanted to start the team off right,” Bidinost said. “And once we got that we just started rolling and kept going from there. We got our run.”
It was a different story in the first half as the Padres stumbled into a turnover rut. Serra committed 13 turnovers on the night, a remarkable figure considering 10 of them came in the first half.
“I didn’t recognize that team in the first half,” Serra head coach Brian Carson said. “That’s not the way we play every day in practice, that’s not the way we’ve played this year. We just looked like we weren’t ready to play.”
After SHC jumped out to a 7-0 lead early, the Padres cut it to 9-5 on a put-back by junior Miles Klapper. But the Fightin’ Irish — who shot 7 of 11 from the floor in the opening quarter — responded with a 13-0 run that extended into the second quarter, keeping Serra off the scoreboard for exactly 7 minutes, 30 seconds until Bidinost scored a layup with 4:52 to play in the half.
“These kids, they work so hard in practice, and they’re known for playing so hard,” Carson said. “I see them play hard every day. And when they don’t come out and play hard, and don’t give themselves the opportunity to be in the game, it is frustrating. … So, it’s up to me, it’s up to our coaching staff, to light a fire under their butt and get them going a little bit.”
That fire got lit in part during a timeout midway through the second quarter, and again at halftime. That translated into the Serra controlling the boards in the second half.
SHC guard Rayjohn Spears went for 26 points and eight rebounds, both game-highs, but after he grabbed six boards in the second quarter, he only managed one in the second half.
Some of the biggest boards came on the offensive glass for the Padres, including Klapper’s clutch second-change effort to tie it 46-46 with under three minutes to play. Klapper totaled 13 points and nine rebounds, both team highs, and contributed two big put-backs in the fourth quarter.
Bidinost also had a key assist on the series just before this, driving middle then kicking out to Koutsogeorgas for a corner 3.
Koutsogeorgas finished with 12 points and was 6 of 6 from the line in the final period.
Serra shot just 41.3% from the field throughout but improved to 58.3% (14 of 24) in the second half.
“It’s a very good shooting team,” Carson said. “It’s one of our better shooting teams we’ve had here at Serra. And they’re streaky, but they’re overall just good shooters. And it’s just a matter of time before they go in with these guys.”
