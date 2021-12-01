After opening the season with a 55-39 loss to Central Coast Section heavyweight Serra last Saturday, the Carlmont boys’ basketball team moved back into its own weight class when the Scots hosted Lynbrook-San Jose in a non-league game Tuesday evening.
While Carlmont did a much better job hanging with the Vikings, the Scots still have some work to do before the start of league play next month as Lynbrook outscored the Scots 26-18 in the fourth period to pull away for a 68-59 win.
Carlmont head coach Ron Ozorio at least saw improvement from Game 1 to Game 2.
“The Serra game, we were a deer in the headlights. It was tough to watch the game (back on video),” Ozorio said. “We made them (Lynbrook) earn it … which is something to be proud of.”
Ozorio anticipates it will take some time for his team to find its footing. The Scots have only three seniors on the roster — and two of them did not play during the 2021 spring season.
But Carlmont did show flashes of having the right pieces. The Scots came out aggressively, with Trenton Corteway and Nate Wong taking the ball to the basket off the dribble.
That seemed to open up the Scots’ 3-point game, with Luke Paterra coming off the bench and knocking down a pair of quick 3s — the first tying the score at 10 and his second with 1.4 seconds left in the quarter gave Carlmont a 13-10 lead after the opening quarter.
“The drive-kick will probably be the easiest thing we do,” Ozorio said.
Carlmont (0-2) continued its strong play in the second quarter. After Ben Lefer scored on a base-line layup, Paterra added his third 3 on as many attempts. Enzo Carvalho-Goncalves and Brady Greene hit back-to-back 3s and the Scots were on the precipice of running away with the game, leading 24-14 with 4:12 left in the second quarter.
But then Lynbrook’s offense came alive. Jonathan Fu, who scored a game-high 21 points, scored on a drive to the basket to kick-start a 19-6 run to end the first half — punctuated by a 3 from 6-5 forward Nikhil Narasimhan at the halftime buzzer that gave the Vikings a 33-30 lead.
“That was probably the turning point,” Ozorio said of the Vikings’ surge to end the half. “But I thought it was fool’s gold even when we had the lead. We were just scoring on big shots. They’re stuff was inside and gave us problems.”
Fu and Narasimhan were just two of the Vikings to give Carlmont problems. Narasimhan scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half, while Derrick Cai added 15.
The Scots were led by Paterra, who finished with nine points. Wong and Lucas Vigil each had eight for Carlmont.
In the third quarter, the Scots were scrapping just to keep up with Lynbrook. The Vikings were up 42-36 following a pair of Narasimhan free throws, but Carlmont ended the quarter on a 5-0 run. Vigil scored on a layup and Matthew Abiezzi filled the lane to take an assist from Wong for another layup. Greene had a chance to tie the game, but made only 2 of 3 free throws after being fouled a 3-point attempt.
But the Scots were down just 42-41 going into the final eight minutes.
But Carlmont just could not get over the hump as Lynbrook finally found the range from behind the arc. Back-to-back 3s from Fu and Cai put the Vikings up 50-42 with 4:31 left in the game. The Vikings pair duplicated the feat with back-to-back 3s that put them up 10, 56-46.
But Wong hit a 3 going sideways to cut the Lynbrook lead to 60-56 with a minute to play, but the Vikings iced the game down the stretch by going 6-for-6 from the line.
“The two games we’ve played — Serra and Lynbrook — solid teams,” Ozorio said. “No shame in losing.”
