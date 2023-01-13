WEDNESDAY
Boys’ soccer
Woodside 2, Carlmont 1
The Wildcats scored once in each half to beat the Scots in the PAL Bay Division opener for both teams.
Justin Galvez and Adam Yuseuf scored for Woodside (1-0 PAL Bay, 2-4-1 overall), while Jonathan Fuentes Lopez picked up an assist.
Carlmont falls to 0-1, 3-4-2.
Burlingame 1, Aragon 1
Both teams scored in the second half to finish in a league-opening draw.
Alejandro Contreras supplied the goal for Burlingame (0-0-1, 4-1-3).
Aragon’s record is now 0-0-1, 4-3-3.
Half Moon Bay 3, South City 1
The Cougars led 2-1 at halftime and added a third in the second half as they opened the Ocean Division season with a win over the Warriors.
Gael Segura had a goal and an assist for HMB (1-0 PAL Ocean, 9-1-1 overall). Jovani Maldonado and Erick Serrano also scored for the Cougars.
Angel Ramirez tallied for South City (0-1, 4-4), with Cristian Urbina picking up the assist.
In other action …
Sequoia (1-0 PAL Ocean, 6-2-1 overall) led 2-1 at halftime on its way to a 3-1 win over San Mateo (0-1, 3-4-1). … Summit Prep (1-3 PSAL, 2-7 overall) picked up its first PSAL win, outlasting East Palo Alto Academy (0-4, 0-5) 8-6. … Leading 1-0 at halftime, Menlo School (2-0 WBAL, 3-3-1 overall) tacked on two more in the second for a 3-0 win over Harker (2-1, 2-3-2). … St. Francis (3-0 WCAL, 4-1-2 overall) scored twice in the second half to beat Serra (1-3, 2-5-3), 2-0. … Crystal Springs (1-1 WBAL, 5-2-1 overall) crushed Eastside College Prep (0-3, 1-4-1), 6-0.
Boys’ basketball
Burlingame 52, Aragon 43
The Panthers rallied from a halftime deficit to beat the Dons in the PAL South Division opener.
Trailing 27-23 at halftime, Burlingame (1-0 PAL South, 10-2 overall) roared into the lead in the third quarter, outscoring Aragon (0-1, 5-7) 20-8 to take a 43-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
Zaden Martin led the Panthers with 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field. MJ Dowd added 17, draining four 3-pointers along the way. Kyle Haslam was solid on the boards, grabbing 11 rebounds.
The Dons were led by Jasper Caffo, who finished with 11 points.
Menlo-Atherton 63, Capuchino 21
The Bears led 19-1 after the first quarter and cruised to the PAL South-opening win over the Mustangs.
Meka Okereke led M-A (1-0 PAL South, 8-2 overall), finishing with 13 points as 11 Bears got in the scoring column.
Capuchino (0-1, 1-11) got 10 points from Isaiah Cruz.
Woodside 47, Mills 41
The Wildcats were held to 7 points in the first quarter, but responded by scoring in double digits the rest of the way to pull out the win over the Vikings.
Ben Lamm scored a game-high 16 points and Drew Tinson added 11 to lead Woodside (1-0 PAL South, 4-10 overall).
Mills (0-1, 5-7) got a team-high 10 points from John Huang.
Half Moon Bay 82, Oceana 39
The Cougars improved to 2-0 with wins on consecutive days as they buried the Sharks in a PAL North matchup.
HMB (2-0 PAL North, 5-6 overall) led 51-22 at halftime.
The Cougars were led by Myles Rippberger, who finished with a game-high 17 points. Gio Garduno-Martin added 14 for HMB as 13 Cougars scored.
Oceana falls to 0-2, 8-6.
South City 56, Westmoor 40
Leading 29-23 at halftime, the Warriors took control with a 20-point third quarter as they pulled away for the win over the Rams.
Leo Bergesen scored a team-high 17 points to lead South City (1-1 PAL North, 9-5 overall).
Trey Knight shared game-high scoring honors for Westmoor (0-1, 9-3), scoring 17 points.
Girls’ basketball
Carlmont 72, Hillsdale 62
The Scots made a statement in a barnburner of a game in beating the Knights.
Leading 14-6 after the first quarter, Carlmont (1-0 PAL South, 8-3 overall) scored 20 points in the second and 26 in the fourth to record the win.
Hillsdale drops to 0-1, 10-3.
Sequoia 51, San Mateo 25
The Ravens held the Bearcats to single-digit scoring in all four quarters as they cruised to the PAL South-opening victory.
Sequoia improves to 1-0 in PAL South play and 6-5 overall. San Mateo falls to 0-1, 3-8.
Aragon 43, Burlingame 31
The Dons took a16-9 lead after the first quarter and rode that to the win over the Panthers.
Aragon improves to 1-0 in league play and 6-7 overall, while Burlingame falls to 0-1. 2-10.
Half Moon Bay 56, Oceana 16
The Cougars held the Sharks scoreless in the first quarter and led 35-1 at halftime.
HMB improves to 2-0 in PAL North play and 6-6 overall. Oceana falls to 0-2, 1-9.
Westmoor 50, South City 26
The Rams led 31-12 at halftime as they cruised to the PAL North win over the Warriors.
Westmoor improves to 1-0 and 8-5, while South City falls to 0-2, 7-7.
