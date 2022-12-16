WEDNESDAY
Boys’ soccer
South City 4, Jefferson 2
Christian Yepez scored twice to lead the Warriors past the Grizzlies in a non-league game.
Angel Ramirez and Cristian Urbina both added a goal and an assist for South City (4-3). Mariano Beas and Carlos Cervantes picked up assists for the Warriors.
Jefferson drops to 1-1 on the season.
Design Tech 4, Summit Prep 0
The Dragons scored three times in the first half on their way to the PSAL victory over the Huskies.
Brenon Kirkes and Cameron Chen each scored twice for D Tech (2-0 PSAL, 4-1 overall). It was the league opener for Summit Prep, which dropped to 1-4 on the season.
In other action …
Half Moon Bay (6-0-1) continues its strong start with a 2-1 win over Santa Cruz. … Lick Wilmerding-SF scored once in each half for a 2-0 non-league win over Crystal Springs (3-1-1). … The Nueva School (1-1 PSAL, 3-2 overall) beat ACE-SJ 4-0 in a PSAL league match. … El Camino (3-3-1) scored all four of its goals in the first half of a 4-0 shutout win over Terra Nova (0-2). … Homestead beat Carlmont (2-2-2) 2-1.
Girls’ basketball
Terra Nova 33, Presentation 29
A 12-point fourth quarter was enough for the Tigers to finally put away the Panthers in a non-league game.
Terra Nova (5-2) trailed by a point, 6-5, after the first quarter, but led 14-13 at half. Presentation, however, tied the score at 21-all going into the fourth quarter.
Girls’ soccer
Design Tech 4, Summit Prep 0
The Lady Dragons matched their male teammates in shutting out the Huskies in a PSAL game.
Design Tech (1-0 PSAL, 1-3 overall) scored three times to pick up its first win of the season. It was the PSAL opener for Summit Prep, which dropped to 0-5 overall.
In other action …
Balboa-SF won 3-0 over Jefferson (0-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.