Sacred Heart Prep 10, Los Gatos 7
The Gators (4-1 overall) won a thriller thanks to the foot of Sean Tinsley, who booted a game-winning field goal in the closing seconds Friday afternoon at Sacred Heart Prep. With the ball at the Los Gatos 1-yard line, Tinsley converted a 17-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to break a 7-7 tie. Running back Anthony Noto scored SHP’s only touchdown on a 1-yard run in the first quarter. Los Gatos (2-2) tied it in the second quarter on a 27-yard pass from Jake Boyd to Will Brennan. The Gators outgained the Wildcats 261-187 in total yards, with 204 of SHP’s yards coming via the rush. Andrew Latu paced SHP with 23 carries for 101 yards.
Wilcox 21, Menlo-Atherton 20
The Bears (2-2) trailed 21-14 late in the fourth quarter but drew close with three minutes to play on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Billy Johnson to Jurrion Dickey. But Los Gatos (4-0) stopped a 2-point conversion attempt, and recovered an ensuing onside kick to wrap up the victory, keeping its unbeaten record intact. It is the second straight non-league loss for M-A. Senior running back Sherrod Smith was a force for the Bears, rushing 10 times for a career-high 118 yards and a touchdown.
Woodside 47, Monta Vista 14
Junior linebacker Mason Furtado totaled 11 tackles, including four tackles for a loss and two sacks, as Woodside (2-0 PAL Lake, 2-2 overall) throttled Monta Vista-Cupertino (0-2, 1-3) in PAL Lake Division action. After starting the season with two straight non-league losses, the Wildcats are now 2-0 in PAL Lake play. Woodside rushed for 292 yards, led by sophomore running back Evan Usher, who had 11 carries for a career-high 104 yards and two touchdowns. Oliver Lyssand, Miguel Cruz and Elijah Flor each ran for a touchdown apiece.
El Camino 34, Lynbrook 20
El Camino (1-0 PAL Lake, 2-2 overall) won its PAL Lake Division opener 34-20 over Lynbrook (1-3) on the road Friday night. It is the second straight win for the Colts, their first time they have won back-to-back games since the 2020 pandemic season in the spring of 2021. El Camino has not won three straight since 2011.
South City 40, Fremont 35
The Warriors overcame a 29-20 deficit, rallying for 20 points in the fourth quarter Saturday at Fremont-Sunnyvale. Since snapping a 24-game losing streak Sept. 9 with a 20-18 win at Jefferson, South City now has a two-game winning streak, the program’s first back-to-back victories since 2017.
After starting the year with three straight losses, extending an overall losing streak to 13 games dating back to 2019, Mills evened its record in PAL Lake Division play Friday at Saratoga. The win marks the first in the career of first-year head coach Rick Angelini.
In other action: Serra (1-0 WCAL, 4-0 overall) won its WCAL opener Friday night 29-7 at St. Francis-Mountain View (0-1, 1-3); and Menlo (3-1) rallied for an 18-0 shutout of Palo Alto (1-3) Saturday at Cartan Field.
