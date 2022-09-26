Sacred Heart Prep 10, Los Gatos 7

The Gators (4-1 overall) won a thriller thanks to the foot of Sean Tinsley, who booted a game-winning field goal in the closing seconds Friday afternoon at Sacred Heart Prep. With the ball at the Los Gatos 1-yard line, Tinsley converted a 17-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to break a 7-7 tie. Running back Anthony Noto scored SHP’s only touchdown on a 1-yard run in the first quarter. Los Gatos (2-2) tied it in the second quarter on a 27-yard pass from Jake Boyd to Will Brennan. The Gators outgained the Wildcats 261-187 in total yards, with 204 of SHP’s yards coming via the rush. Andrew Latu paced SHP with 23 carries for 101 yards.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription