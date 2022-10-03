SATURDAY
Amador Valley 14, Menlo 6
The Knights never led in their final non-league tuneup of the season, scoring just once on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Jake Bianchi to Charlie King early in the second quarter cut an Amador Valley lead to 7-6. The Dons countered before the break with a 6-yard scoring pass from Ryan Cannon to Nate Jetter.
FRIDAY
Serra 35, Mitty 7
The Padres (2-0 WCAL, 5-0 overall) totaled three interceptions, including two from sophomore Teddy Chung, to take down Mitty (1-1 WCAL, 4-1 overall) in a battle of unbeatens at Freitas Field. Serra totaled 409 yards of offense, including 209 yards on 14-of-23 passing by junior quarterback Maealiuaki Smith. Smith misfired for two interceptions, doubling his season total, but produced touchdown passes to seniors Grant McGovern and Joey Villaroman. Junior slot back Jaden Green totaled seven carries for a team-high 85 yards, with a touchdown. Malachi Gastorck ran for a score, while two-way junior Jabari Mann totaled a rushing touchdown and sack.
Terra Nova 27, Hillsdale 14
The Tigers (1-0 PAL Ocean, 4-1 overall) trailed by 7 at the half but scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to rally past Hillsdale in the PAL Ocean Division opener in Pacifica. The Knights (0-1, 2-3) took the early lead with a Liam Smith touchdown pass to Jackson Sierra, along with a 5-yard scoring run by Luke Nessel. Terra Nova quarterback Mason Mini tied it in the third quarter with a 27-yard scoring pass, and the Tigers ran it home with rushing scores of 11 and 44 yards. Terra Nova totaled 306 yards of offense, including 258 on the ground.
San Mateo 41, Jefferson 18
The Bearcats (1-0 PAL Ocean, 3-2 overall) continued their prolific rushing performance with 488 team rushing yards in their PAL Ocean Division opener in Daly City. Daniel Feletoa was the headliner, carrying 22 times for 247 yards and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Giancarlo Selvitella added 84 rushing yards and two scores. Jefferson (0-1, 1-4) was intercepted three times, including two picks by sophomore Cameron Palma. Junior defensive end Nalesoni Fakava tacked on two sacks.
Woodside 34, South City 13
Sophomore running back Evan Usher just keeps getting better, this week leading the Wildcats (3-0 PAL Lake, 3-2 overall) to their third straight win in PAL Lake Division play. In three games this season, Usher has run for seven touchdowns, and turned in his finest performance against South City (1-1, 2-3) with 27 carries for 177 yards and three scores. Woodside gained 279 rushing yards as a team, with junior Oliver Lyssand adding nine carries for 67 yards and a TD. Senior receiver Andrew Nordgren added a 20-yard reception from quarterback Kyle Cortes.
Capuhcino 27, Carlmont 25
The Mustangs (1-0 PAL Ocean, 3-2 overall) outscored Carlmont 13-12 in a wild fourth quarter to wrestle the win inside the final seven minutes of play. The Scots (0-1, 3-2) had an opportunity to tie in in the closing seconds following a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jack Wiessinger to Elliott Weinman, but the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt failed. Carlmont took a 19-14 lead early in the fourth on a 17-yard scoring run by senior John Hanna, but Cap answered with two straight rushing scores of 33 and 28 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.