Rivalry Games
San Mateo (0-5) at Burlingame (2-3), 7 p.m. Friday
The Little Big Game
Burlingame leads the series 57-32-4. The Panthers beat San Mateo 22-10 in 2019. The Bearcats haven’t beaten the Panthers since a 25-20 decision in 2009. … The Bearcats were mauled by Menlo 35-0 last week. … The Panthers prevailed over King’s Academy 21-14. … San Mateo was shut out for the first time since a 25-0 loss to Half Moon Bay in Week 5 in 2019. … Burlingame hasn’t give up more than 21 points in any one game and, in their last two games, has allowed a total of 20 points.
Hillsdale (3-1) at Aragon (2-3), 7 p.m. Friday
Battle of the Fleas
Aragon leads the series 36-19-3. Hillsdale hammered the Dons 42-7 in 2019, the Knights’ second win in a row in the series. The Dons last beat the Knights in 2017, a 15-12 victory. … The Knights beat Jefferson 13-6 last week. … The Dons dominated Capuchino, 33-7. … Hillsdale has won three in a row since a season-opening 30-7 loss to Menlo School. … Aragon RB Jared Walsh rushed for a career-high 258 yards and two TDs on 29 carries against Capuchino. … The Dons’ defense forced five turnovers last week — three fumbles and two interceptions.
Carlmont (3-0) at Sequoia (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Terremere Trophy
Sequoia leads the series 34-31-1. The Ravens beat Carlmont 38-28 in 2019. The Scots last beat the Ravens 14-7 in 2017. … The Scots had a bye last week. They pummeled South City 42-0 April 2. … The Ravens also took a bite out of South City, beating the Warriors 50-6 last week. … Carlmont’s Luke Nessel and George Hanna both rushed for 108 yards and a score in Scots’ win two weeks ago. … Sequoia has won three in a row since opening with a 35-6 loss to Capuchino in its season opener. … The Ravens used a complete team effort to win last week. Eight RBs combined to rush for 287 yards, led by Jaymason Howard, who had 97 yards on just five carries.
Terra Nova (0-2) at Half Moon Bay (2-3), 7 p.m. Friday
The Skull Game
Terra Nova leads the series 35-18-5. Half Moon Bay beat the Tigers 39-7 in 2019. … The Tigers were torn apart by M-A last week, 50-7. … The Cougars dropped a heartbreaking 29-26 decision on a Sacred Heart Prep TD with less than 10 seconds to play. … Half Moon Bay has lost its last two games by a combined four points.
Menlo School (4-0) at Sacred Heart Prep (4-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
The Valpo Bowl
Sacred Heart Prep leads the series 10-7. The Gators beat Menlo 49-14 in 2019. The Knights last beat the Gators in 2016, 31-14. … The Knights knocked off San Mateo last week, 35-0. … The Gators escaped Half Moon Bay with a 29-26 victory. … Menlo comes into the game averaging 36.5 points per game, having eclipsed the 40-point mark twice in four games. … More impressive may be the Knights’ defense, which has allowed 12.5 points per game. … In its last two wins, SHP has won by a combined 10 points.
El Camino (1-2) at South City (0-3), 2:30 p.m. Saturday
The Bell Game
South City leads the series 37-11. El Camino beat the Warriors 39-0 in 2019. … The Colts galloped away with a 34-7 win over Woodside last week. … The Warriors were wasted by Sequoia, 50-6. … El Camino’s Jovaughn Willams, after rushing for a total of 79 yards in his first two games combined, broke out against Woodside. He carried the ball 12 times for 135 yards and two TDs. … As a team, the Colts rushed for 241 yards. … South City scored its first points of the year under first-year coach Dion Evans. It was the first points since Week 8 of the 2019 season. Over the last two seasons, the Warriors have scored a total of 26 points.
Regular season games
King’s Academy (1-2) at Menlo-Atherton (4-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The Knights were unseated by Burlingame last week, 21-14. … The Bears blasted Terra Nova, 50-7. … M-A beat TKA 35-10 in 2019. This will be the second season in a row these teams will finish the regular season. The Bears’ traditional rival, Woodside, gave up the rivalry game after 2018 because of a lack of competitive balance. … TKA was held to just 250 yards of offense last week. RB Noah Short gained a bulk of those yards, rushing for 121 yards on 17 carries. He also caught four passes for 16 yards. … M-A scored all 50 of its points last week in the first half. … QB Matt MacLeod completed 6 of 7 passes for 153 yards and two TDs. … Senior QB Raymond Price III showed off his dual-threat capabilities. He completed both his passes for 45 yards and a TD. He also had two carries for 76 yards and two more scores.
Capuchino (2-3) at Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park (1-3)
The Mustangs were mauled by Aragon last week, 33-7. … The Cougars fell to Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa 17-0. Cardinal Newman is the 2019 State 3-AA champions. … This will be the first-ever meeting between these teams. Capuchino’s regular rival, Mills, did not field a varsity team this season. … The Mustangs have now lost three straight. … Capuchino piled up 327 yards of offense against Aragon, including 187 yards rushing from Isaac Nishimoto. But Cap turned the ball over five times. … Rancho Cotate won the North Coast Section Division 3 title and lost in the State 3-A title game in 2019, going 11-4 on the season. … Because of coronavirus restrictions, Rancho Cotate has played Cardinal Newman twice this season.
Jefferson (2-1) at Woodside (1-3), 2 p.m. Saturday
The Grizzlies were dealt a 13-6 loss by Hillsdale last week. … the Wildcats were whipped by El Camino, 34-7. … Jefferson beat Woodside 22-6 in 2019. … After opening the season with a 31-27 win over San Mateo, Jefferson has scored a total of 18 points in its last two games, going 1-1. … Woodside gained 215 yards of offense last week. Kyle Knudson accounted for 115 of those. He rushed for 81 yards and caught a 34-yard TD pass from Ben Shepard.
Serra (4-0) at St. Ignatius (3-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
The Padres handled Riordan last week, 26-3. … The Wildcats withstood rival Sacred Heart Cathedral, 20-17. … SI pulled out a 14-13 win over Serra in 2019. … You could say that after St. Francis, the Wildcats are the Padres’ second-biggest rival. A number of San Mateo County student-athletes make the commute to San Francisco to attend St. Ignatius and the SI-Serra basketball game in San Mateo is called, “The Jungle.” … This game serves as the unofficial championship game of the WCAL. … Serra comes into the game with the WCAL’s best offense at nearly 40 points per game. SI counters with the league’s best defense, which allows just under 10 points per game.
