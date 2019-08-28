Head coach: Steve Papin, 1st year
2018 record: 5-0 PAL Bay, 13-2 overall, CCS Open Division I champions, CIF Division 3-AA champions
2019 season opener: Bellarmine at Menlo-Atherton, 7 p.m. Friday.
Key returners: Troy Franklin (jr., WR/CB); Justin Anderson (sr., CB/WR); Joe Posthauer (sr., ILB); Skyler Thomas (jr., CB); Sasongi Eke (sr., RB/MLB); Treavon Norton (sr., WR/CB); Semisi Mataele (jr., G/DT); Fale Mosley (jr., OL/DL)
Key newcomers: Matt Macleod (so., QB); Francisco Sanchez (sr., RB); Raymond Price III (jr., QB); David Taufui (jr., C/DT); Laila Thompson-Wainer (sr., K)
Outlook: To the victor go the spoils. So is the case with mighty Menlo-Atherton’s transfer class in the year following the program’s first-ever state championship.
Not only did the Bears bring in a new top dog with former Gunderson and Independence head coach Steve Papin — replacing beloved coach Adhir Ravipati — they will add two key transfer players at offensive skill positions in running back Francisco Sanchez and quarterback Raymond Price III. While Price won’t be available until Week 5, having to sit out as a crosstown transfer from Sacred Heart Prep, the new blood has brought a new edge to a team that finished 2018 on an 11-game winning streak.
For the fourth straight year, M-A will open the season against Bellarmine, with the Bears’ focus not on the glory days of 2018 but squarely on the future, according to Papin.
“I think all our focus has been on Bellarmine,” Papin said. “And they kind of have a chip on their shoulder, losing Coach Adhir … and the new players coming in, people don’t think they’re going to be as good as they were. … So, they’re out to prove them wrong.”
While graduating two of the best players in program history in linebacker Daniel Heimuli and lineman Noa Ngalu, the Bears still return plenty of talent. Junior wide receiver Troy Franklin, the only first-team all-Bay Division underclassman last year, is widely considered the best passing target on the Peninsula.
But the backfield figures prominently into Papin’s plans with Sanchez in the mix. A transfer from Aragon after the 2017-18 school year, Sanchez opted not to play football last season, but showed off his speed by earning PAL track championships in each the 100 and 200 meters.
“He’s definitely the one that’s going to carry the load,” Papin said. “And he’s our guy.”
And the quarterback job isn’t being handed to Price, with sophomore Matt Macleod being named the starter out of preseason camp. Macleod saw one half worth of varsity action last year, but it was a good one as he helmed the second half in the CCS Open Division I championship game against Wilcox.
“We’ve brought our playbook,” Papin said. “We’re up-tempo and get on the ball and go. We’re more run first … and try to get the matchups we want out of the pass game by running.”
Papin is preaching the strength by numbers approach in reinventing the offensive and defensive lines with the departure of Ngalu. At linebacker, though, one of Heimuli’s best friends on and off the field, Joe Posthauer, will move from the secondary to inside linebacker.
“His natural instinct and his football IQ, and just his willingness to compete, he’s just after it,” Papin said.
